Happy accident! Former Bachelorette contestant Tyler Cameron revealed his quarantine with ex Hannah Brown in March amid the coronavirus pandemic wasn’t planned.

“We kind of reconnected over some things we were both going through and we were there for each other,” Tyler, 27, told Entertainment Tonight during a video call interview published on Tuesday, May 12. “It was never supposed to be that long or quarantine at all. It was supposed to be a weekend then things happened with the whole quarantining and everything like that.”

YouTube/ABC

Fortunately, the extra time was beneficial for the model and Hannah, 25, who dated during season 15 of the competition show. “It was a lot longer of a trip than expected, but it was good,” he added. “We got to air a lot of things out and become friends again and put a lot of our stuff in the past.”

The two sure enjoy each other’s company, and of course, their reunion sparked dating rumors. The Dancing With the Stars alum’s dad, Robert Brown, clarified the nature of their relationship and said they are simply good pals. “That’s all it is to it. Nothing more, nothing less,” he exclusively revealed to Life & Style at the time. “People want to read into whatever they want to read into, and we can’t stop that. But the reality is they’re friends.”

“I mean they’ve always gotten along,” the father of two added. “They’re just like two kids.”

For now, Hannah seems to be enjoying her own company. She shared an update on her dating life while reflecting on what her younger self thought her life would be like by the time she was 25.

“[I’d be] possibly thinking about kids, like trying to get pregnant right now, probably,” the brunette beauty said in April during via Instagram Live. “Which like, a lot of my friends have babies and they are the best moms, but I couldn’t imagine. I’m not ready for that just yet. I mean, I could be. If something happened, absolutely, I could be. But I’m still trying to figure out my life and how it’s changed. And also, you have to have a significant other for that, and I don’t.”

Who knows what the future holds!