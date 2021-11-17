Former Bachelorette star Hannah Brown revealed in her book, God Bless This Mess, she and Peter Weber hooked up while his Bachelor season was still airing.

The exes bumped into each other at a February 2020 engagement party for Bachelor Nation alums Dylan Barbour and Hannah Godwin. Hannah, 27, admitted she “heard” that Peter, 30, and his then-fiancé, Hannah Ann Sluss, were “having troubles.”

“He was like, ‘I have so much to tell you,'” the Alabama native explained to People in a November issue, writing in her book that she and pilot ended up in bed together that night. “The chemistry just wasn’t there … It just sucked. And then, I found out he had another girl [runner-up Madison Prewett] on his mind. It was all so bizarre.”

ABC/John Fleenor

The reality star revealed she hasn’t spoken to Peter since. “Things might not have turned out the way I expected, but I try to learn from every moment,” she said. “I don’t wish ill on anybody, and I’m in a really good place.”

During season 24, Peter proposed to Hannah Ann, 25, during the finale, but they split shortly after. He then rekindled things with runner-up Madison, 25, and the pair revealed they were “exploring” their relationship during After the Final Rose in March 2020. However, the pair announced they “mutually” ended things for good days later.

Hannah made an emotional appearance early on during Peter’s season, where it was clear the two still had a lot of chemistry between them.

“I was so upset breaking up with him,” the former beauty queen said. “I know he really did care about me and he’s such a great guy. I was really confused … Going back and seeing him as the Bachelor, it brought up a lot.”

The Dancing With the Stars alum said Peter offered to “quit the show” if she “wanted to be with him.” While Hannah knew she wanted to further explore things, she “couldn’t say … for sure.”

After the dust settled from Peter’s season, the leading man went on to date contestant Kelley Flanagan, who was eliminated before hometown dates, from April to December 2020. As for Hannah, she’s been dating boyfriend Adam Woolard for about one year.

Peter also seems content to leave the past in the past. He said he’s “happy” for his ex during an interview with Life & Style in November.

“She seems like she’s in a great relationship,” the Adventures of Pilot Pete author said about Hannah and Adam’s romance. “Super happy for her. She seems so happy and that’s so great to see.”