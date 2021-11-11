Exclusive Peter Weber Says He’s ‘Super Happy’ for Ex Hannah Brown and Her BF Adam Woolard: ‘It’s So Great to See’

No hard feelings! Peter Weber didn’t win Hannah Brown‘s season of The Bachelorette, but he’s thrilled that she’s found a partner in Adam Woolard.

“She seems like she’s in a great relationship,” the Bachelor alum, 30, told Life & Style exclusively on Monday, November 8, while promoting his upcoming children’s book, The Adventures of Pilot Pete. “Super happy for her. She seems so happy and that’s so great to see.”

MediaPunch/Shutterstock

The Virginia native finished in third place during season 15 of The Bachelorette, which aired in 2019. Brown, 27, ultimately chose Jed Wyatt as her winner, but the pair split during the season finale after the musician, also 27, was accused of having a girlfriend before he came on the show.

Weber, for his part, went on to star in season 24 of The Bachelor. He proposed to Hannah Ann Sluss during the March 2020 finale, but they split after the pilot realized he still had feelings for runner-up Madison Prewett. The Alabama native, 25, and Weber ultimately decided not to pursue a relationship and he later reconnected with another season 24 contestant, Kelley Flanagan.

The duo dated for 10 months before calling it quits in December 2020. They briefly reconciled in early 2021 but ended things for good in February.

For now, Weber is happily single, especially given the fact that he’s spent the past couple of years dating in the public eye.

“I really enjoyed this period of being single,” he told Life & Style. “I really needed this, because … at least for the last few years [I] was so focused on the relationship aspect. It has been so cool to now get time away and explore the things and do other projects that I’ve been interested in doing.”

Courtesy of Hannah Brown/Instagram

Now that he’s had a bit of a break from dating life, he might be ready to get back in the game. “I’m not going to say I don’t have time for it, but it’s just not been at the top of my list of priorities,” he explained. “But that is starting to shift. … I am excited for the future, and for finally feeling like I’m in a good place again.”

In the meantime, he’ll be keeping busy by promoting The Adventures of Pilot Pete, which hits stores on Tuesday, November 23. The book focuses on aviation, which he describes as his first love.

ABC/John Fleenor

“This is a story of when I first saw an airplane,” Weber told Life & Style. “If this book really does take off, I would love to do a series, like, it’s the adventure as a pilot. … So, I’m hoping this all works out.”