What Happened Between Bachelor Peter Weber and Ex Kelley Flanagan After Their Split? Drama Explained

His and her side. Bachelor alum Peter Weber and ex Kelley Flanagan have been exchanging shady comments about their former romance since their split in December 2020. What happened between the season 24 couple? Keep reading to see their drama timeline.

The pilot, 29, and lawyer, also 29, had an unconventional beginning to their love story. Kelley was eliminated by Peter before hometown dates, and he went on to get engaged to Hannah Ann Sluss during the 2019 finale.

However, the fiancés split shortly after because the leading man still had feelings for runner-up Madison Prewett. He and Madi, 24, explored their relationship after filming wrapped but announced their “mutual” breakup three days following their explosive appearance together on After the Final Rose in March 2020.

Fans were shocked less than a month later when Peter began quarantining amid the coronavirus pandemic with Kelley and his pal-turned-NYC roommate, Dustin Kendrick, in Chicago later that month. In April, Kelley and Peter made their relationship Instagram official.

The reality TV duo heated up fast and even had plans to move to New York City together, but in December 2020, Peter announced via Instagram they had called it quits.

“Love is a funny thing. It can make you feel on top of the world and it can make you feel a pain you wish didn’t exist. I’m here to share that Kelley and I have decided to go our separate ways,” the former Bachelorette contestant wrote at the time. “While our relationship was filled with countless beautiful memories, our relationship simply didn’t work out in the end.” Peter still moved to the Big Apple in early January.

Kelley released her own statement days later. “I know a lot of you have already heard the news, but I wanted to take some time to process it for myself before sharing,” she began via Instagram. “Unfortunately, him and I are in two different stages of our lives and saw our future paths differently. I wish Peter the absolute best and want to thank everyone for your continued support as I move on to my next chapter.”

This was hardly the last chapter for Kelley and Peter. They briefly teased reconciliation rumors after they reunited during Super Bowl weekend in February, but things have since taken a downward turn.

Keep scrolling to see Peter and Kelley’s drama timeline.