Spill the tea! Bachelor alum Kelley Flanagan seemingly shaded ex-boyfriend Peter Weber for hanging out with her “good family friend” actress Renata Sanfilippo on Sunday, May 2, after a night out in Los Angeles together.

“Edge of midnight,” the season 24 star, 29, captioned four photos of himself, Renata, and his own friend Victoria Justice, 28. The three posed with a neon purple and blue background, and the former Bachelor geotagged the location as the City of Angels. The caption is seemingly in reference to Miley Cyrus’ mash-up song of “Midnight Sky” and Stevie Nicks’ “Edge of Seventeen.”

The photos were reposted by fan page @bachelor_dishes_the_dirt, who tagged Kelley, 29, in the comments.

“A good family friend of mine … nice,” the attorney responded. A source confirmed Renata is close with the Flanagan fam exclusively to Life & Style, and it seems there are still some salty feelings between the exes.

While Kelley may not love seeing her pal hanging with her ex, it doesn’t seem there’s any chance of a romance between the pair. Renata is married to Chicago businessman Jim Sanfilippo. Peter and Victoria, on the other hand, are childhood friends, and they occasionally post photos together on social media. The former Victorious actress even rooted for her pal when he appeared on Hannah Brown’s season of the reality dating franchise.

“For those of you who watch The Bachelorette, I’m sure you know Peter,” Victoria wrote on Instagram in June 2019 while the pilot was still competing for the Alabama native’s heart. “We’ve been friends since I was [nine] back in Florida [and] our moms are good friends (so let’s not start any crazy rumors, ha).”

The California native placed third during Hannah’s season and went on to become season 24’s Bachelor. Kelley appeared as a contestant but was sent packing before hometown dates. During the finale, Peter got engaged to Hannah Ann Sluss, 25, but they broke up shortly after because he still had feelings for runner-up Madison Prewett. The Delta pilot and Madi, 25, briefly explored their relationship after filming but revealed their “mutual” split three days following After the Final Rose in March 2020.

Peter shocked fans when he began quarantining with Kelley in Chicago amid the coronavirus pandemic later that month. They went Instagram official with their relationship in April 2020.



Things took an unfortunate turn, and Kelley and Peter announced their split in December 2020 after eight months together. In March, the Chicago native appeared on Bachelor Nation alum Kaitlyn Bristowe’s “Off the Vine” podcast, and she admitted she was not in “communication” with him after some back and forth following their uncoupling.



“He essentially tried to, like, get back together and was trying to work on things and I was pretty, pretty hesitant towards all of it … He’s telling me like, ‘I love you, I want to get back together with you,’” the former contestant explained.

“I don’t think I will be in communication with him,” she revealed. “It’s a place in my past, I’m focusing on my future wishes. I don’t think it was the healthiest thing for me to keep [my] past and [my] future and I wish him well.”