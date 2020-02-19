Victoria Justice’s Transformation Is Definitely ~Victorious~ — See Photos of the Actress Then and Now!

It’s hard to believe Victoria Justice first appeared on Zoey 101 in 2005. After that, the actress starred in Victorious on Nickelodeon, which kick-started her career. “I was on Zoey 101. When I was 12, Dan Schneider cast me as a new character, Lola Martinez. From there, I worked with him for three years on three seasons of Zoey 101,” she previously revealed about her new adventure. “And after that, Dan found out that I could also sing and dance as well as act, so he thought it would be really cool to create a show for me.”

Since then, the brunette beauty has acted in various shows and films including Naomi and Ely’s No Kiss List, Eye Candy and The Rocky Horror Picture Show: Let’s Do the Time Warp Again.

Now, the big question is — would the Florida native ever reprise her role in Zoey 101? It sounds like it! “Yeah!” she told Life & Style exclusively when she was asked if she would be interested in revamping the teen show. However, Vic noted that “no one has approached me yet” about a potential reboot.

The “Shake” singer reunited with her old castmates — minus Jamie Lynn Spears — for dinner in July 2019, and and it seemed like no time had passed. “It was a lot of fun. It was great getting back together,” she gushed. “It really just brought back old times and so many great memories. I remember sitting there and looking at everyone’s faces and just feeling like no one had really changed. Like, things had obviously changed, but we were still like at our core the same people, and it just felt so comfortable and so familiar, so that was a really nice feeling. It was really fun.”

Even though Victoria might not see her former costars all of the time, she admitted she has “stayed in touch with everyone.” She added, “Erin Sanders, who played Quinn on the show, we were really close when we were doing the show, and she’s also in L.A. She’s now a yoga instructor, and I’ve taken classes from her. So, we definitely reconnected.”

Naturally, Victoria has nothing but fond memories from that time period. “They’re all great though,” she raved about the crew. “I feel really lucky to have had that experience in my life and to form those friendships. It was just a really special time in my life that I’ll always remember, and I’ll always be grateful for.”

These days, the star is working on a new indie film. We can’t wait to see what she does next!

Scroll through the gallery below to see Victoria’s transformation.