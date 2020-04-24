Every Shady Thing Bachelor Peter Weber and Madison Prewett Said About Each Other

The disses are real! Peter Weber and Madison Prewett went from head over heels in love on season 24 of The Bachelor to exchanging shady jabs at each other since their split.

The leading man got engaged to Hannah Ann Sluss during the finale in Australia. They broke up a month later because he still had feelings for runner-up Madison, and the two briefly rekindled their romance after filming wrapped. Although the reality couple revealed they were taking things “one day at a time” on After the Final Rose on March 10, they announced they “mutually” went their separate ways for good three days later.

On March 25, Peter was seen with contestant Kelley Flanagan in her hometown of Chicago. The stud has been quarantining amid the coronavirus pandemic with her and Bachelor Nation alum Dustin Kendrick. Although they are taking things “slow,” the exes have not been shy about how much fun they’re having together.

Obviously, the drama is just getting started. Keep scrolling to see Peter and Madison’s shadiest quotes about each other.