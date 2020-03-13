No hard feelings! Bachelor contestant Madison Prewett’s family sent her ex Peter Weber well wishes after the reality couple’s split on March 13. The breakup news came three days after the pair revealed that they were taking things “one day at a time” during After the Final Rose.

The 28-year-old released a lengthy statement during the early hours of March 13 explaining that it was “not easy” for the two to go their separate ways. “The love and respect I have for Madi will continue to endure,” Peter added. The sweet post garnered the attention of the Alabama native’s family.

“Wishing you the best, [Peter],” the 23-year-old’s dad, Chad, commented. The reality babe’s sisters, Mary and Mal, both showed their love with red heart emojis.

Although Peter and Madison are done for good, the leading man took a lot away from their tumultuous relationship. “You’re the epitome of a woman who carries herself with grace, stands by what she believes in and loves wholeheartedly,” his statement continued. “That love is something I feel so grateful to have felt and will take a piece of that with me always going forward.”

The duo announced that they were still in love with each other on ATFR and wanted to explore their relationship. They were met with a lot of doubt from Peter’s family. The pilot’s parents, Barbara and Pete Sr., received backlash from fans who said they were too harsh on the contestant. Life & Style exclusively spoke with Barbara and she explained where she was coming from during the explosive live aftershow.

“We just simply say that Madison’s values and Peter’s don’t align. Her values don’t align with Peter’s, but no, we don’t hate her,” Barb divulged. “They just don’t align and … you want to protect your kids no matter how old they are.” She noted that she’s just trying to watch out for her oldest child. “The most important thing that we want for our children is their happiness. I just want his happiness,” she added.

It seems like both Peter and Madi came out stronger on the other side. The former college athlete even hung out with Selena Gomez during a fun game night following their split. We can’t wait to see what’s next for them!