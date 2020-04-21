Unbothered. Kelley Flanagan explained why she won’t respond to her fellow Bachelor contestants after getting shaded for her relationship with ex Peter Weber. The lawyer, who finished in the top five of season 24, has been quarantining with the pilot at her Chicago apartment amid the coronavirus pandemic. The former flames have raised more than a few eyebrows from Bachelor Nation — and many stars from show have shared their opinion on the pair getting cozy.

“Why don’t you make a TikTok shading this season’s contestants?” a fan asked on Instagram while calling out Madison Prewett for dissing the 27-year-old “the most.” The user added, “You were literally way too good for the show.”

“LOL, It’s not worth it,” the tax attorney quipped in response. Some season 24 babes — including Madison, Kelsey Weier and Tammy Ly — shared their “Pass the Brush” TikTok challenge on April 20. In the comments for the video a curious fan asked, “Where’s Kelley?” Madi, 23, quipped, “With our ex LOL.”

Although the Midwest native is choosing not to go down the ~shady~ path, she still low-key reacted to the response she and Peter, 28, have been receiving. According to a screenshot from Bachelor Nation Scoop, she “liked” a tweet slamming her fellow contestants. “Haven’t all they done is thrown shade at Kelley and Peter ever since they were seen together?” the user wrote on April 20. “[There] comes a point in time where they need to move on and be happy for other people and not bring people down, it’s not that hard people.” Kelley seemingly “un-liked” the post shortly after.

However, Madison later backtracked her TikTok comment about the lawyer. “Lollll it was just a joke!!! No shade. All the love for them both,” the Alabama beauty commented on Bachelor Nation Scoop’s post.

The runner-up opened up about being BFFs with Kelley during and after The Bachelor on Kaitlyn Bristowe’s “Off the Vine” podcast on April 21. “You know, that was a friendship I thought was gonna — I thought she was going to be in my wedding. You know, I thought we were going to be best friends for life,” Madi said about the Chicago babe. She also noted that they “haven’t spoken” to each other “in a really long time.”

The drama never sleeps in Bachelor Nation!