Bachelor’s Kelley Flanagan Hilariously Shades Peter Weber on TikTok: ‘Did You Make Me Your Wife?’

LOL! Kelley Flanagan hilariously shaded Peter Weber for not “making her his wife” on The Bachelor during an April 14 TikTok video. The exes have been quarantining with fellow Bachelor Nation alum Dustin Kendrick in Chicago amid the coronavirus pandemic and keep serving up awkwardly lovable videos.

“Well this hits differently,” Peter, 28, captioned the silly clip. The pilot can be seen asking, “So, you didn’t make me no food?” Kelley, 27, responded, “Did you make me your wife?” while cooking in an apron. The former leading man confirms he “didn’t” as the lawyer stared at him. The video concluded with Dustin, 31, exclaiming, “Damn!”

ABC/Francisco Roman

Fans were shook when Peter reunited with the brunette beauty in her hometown on March 25. Kelley made it to the top five of season 24, but reality stud ended up getting engaged to Hannah Ann Sluss during the finale. They split a month later because he still had feelings for runner-up Madison Prewett. He and Madi briefly rekindled things after filming but announced that they were done for good three days following After the Final Rose on March 13. Despite the tumultuous road to get there, Peter and Kelley seem to be in a good place — and on their way to something more romantic.

“Are we dating? No,” the California resident dished during the April 7 episode of Nick Viall’s “The Viall Files” podcast. “Do I love spending time with her? Absolutely. We’re not dating. Could I see that in the future? Yeah, of course. I’d be extremely lucky and very happy if that happened.”

ABC (2)

Life & Style exclusively spoke to Dustin about the former flames reconnecting during this time. “Their interactions are just cute and [they] just conversate all the time,” he explained while promoting his new IGTV series called ‘Heard, Chef‘ where local top chefs from Chicago teach Dustin a dish to cook. “So yeah, I’m excited for you guys to see what I’ve been seeing during this time. Hopefully you guys do.”

The contestant from Hannah Brown’s season added, “I think Kelley just loves how adventurous Peter is and they’re both up for an adventure and they’re just two sweet-hearted people and I’m excited to see them both happy.”

We can’t wait to see what unfolds!