Preach it! Bachelor contestant Hannah Ann Sluss confessed that “trust is a must” in relationships following her broken engagement to Peter Weber. The pair split less than a month after the pilot got down on one knee in Australia because he still had feelings for his runner-up, Madison Prewett.

“Trusting can be really difficult but without it, connectivity and relationships suffer,” the 23-year-old wrote on Instagram on March 22. “For those who have freely trusted and been let down, I feel you.” Hannah Ann very eloquently expressed her broken trust to Peter, 28, when they reunited on After the Final Rose.

“You took away from me my first engagement,” she said to the leading man during the March 10 live episode. “You took that away from me because I trusted you because that’s what you continued to ask me to do.” The Knoxville native added that she felt “blindsided” by the situation because Peter had “downplayed” the way Madison eliminated herself ahead of the finale.

“Words are powerful. Either you don’t think about what you say, or you don’t understand the impact your words have on people,” the model explained to her ex. “You told me things that kept me with you.”

ABC/John Fleenor

Although she was extremely hurt by Peter, it sounds like Hannah Ann is navigating her way through it. “It takes guts to trust once again, to rebuild the courage to be vulnerable and transparent,” she continued her candid Instagram post. “I recently listened to [Zoe Church L.A.]’s podcast on ‘Trust Issues,’ where Pastor [Chad Veach] spoke on how God deals with our faith before He deals with our future. I recommend that anyone hurting, confused or in need of encouragement listen to it.”

Hannah Ann is currently healing from her heartbreaking split. However, show host Chris Harrison teased exclusively to Life & Style that there could be very big things on the horizon, including a chance she “comes back as the Bachelorette.” The 48-year-old noted that Clare Crawley, Nick Viall and Arie Luyendyk Jr. are all examples that prove “there’s no such thing as a door closing” in Bachelor Nation.

ABC/Maarten de Boer

“The beautiful thing about our franchise now is back in the day, she may have missed that opportunity,” Chris admitted. “So now, all she’s going to get is another year older, another year wiser and maybe she finds love on Paradise.”

Hannah Ann also mentioned that there might “be a bikini waiting for [her]” during an appearance on the Ellen DeGeneres Show on March 12, so we’ll keep our fingers crossed.

In the meantime, keep doing you, girl!