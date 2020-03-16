It’s a possibility! Bachelor Nation host Chris Harrison says there’s a chance contestant Hannah Ann Sluss from Peter Weber’s season “comes back as the Bachelorette,” he exclusively teases to Life & Style. “There’s no such thing as a door closing.”

The 48-year-old adds that throwback contestants are becoming quite common. “Ask Nick Viall, ask Arie [Luyendyk Jr.], ask Clare [Crawley],” notes the ABC personality while hosting Seagram’s Escapes Tropical Rosé launch party at the hClub. “The beautiful thing about our franchise now is back in the day, she may have missed that opportunity.”

ABC/John Fleenor

The 23-year-old got engaged to Peter, 28, during the finale in Australia. However, they split a month later because he still had residual feelings for his runner-up, Madison Prewett. He and Madi announced that they were going to explore their romance during After the Final Rose but officially went their separate ways three days later.

Although Hannah Ann’s love story with Peter came to a close after season 24, Chris explains that there are a lot of good things for her on her horizon. “So now, all she’s going to get is another year older, another year wiser and maybe she finds love on Paradise.”

The contestant already teased that there might “be a bikini waiting for [her]” during an appearance on the Ellen DeGeneres Show, and we have our fingers crossed she makes an appearance on the beach in Mexico. The Knoxville native quickly became a fan favorite after she powerfully confronted Peter during ATFR.

“Words are powerful. Either you don’t think about what you say or you don’t understand the impact your words have on people,” she told the pilot after they reunited. “If you want to be with a woman, you need to become a real man.”

She wasn’t the only person who called out Peter’s indecisiveness. Life & Style exclusively spoke with contestant Kelley Flanagan, who confessed that the “whole process maybe got to [Peter] a little bit.”

ABC/Francisco Roman

“I think it’s time for him to just reflect on himself and figure out his own stuff,” the lawyer admitted earlier this month. “What he wants, [who] Peter Weber really is and his wants and needs and stuff like that.”

While the California resident may step back from dating for a bit, his contestants are ready to take center stage.