Shooting her shot! Bachelor contestant and Peter Weber’s ex-fiancé, Hannah Ann Sluss, admitted that she would date Hannah Brown’s ex Tyler Cameron during an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show on March 12 with guest host Sean Hayes.

The 23-year-old confessed that the “easiest question” was who from Bachelor Nation would she date, and she quickly named the former Bachelorette contestant. “You’ve got a lot of people agreeing with you,” the Will & Grace star acknowledged after the crowd went crazy for Hannah Ann’s answer. The newly minted reality babe is sweet, fun and strong — which seems like a great match for Tyler!

The 27-year-old was Hannah B.’s runner-up during season 15. The reality pair shared a brief flirtation after the 25-year-old ended her engagement to Jed Wyatt. Nothing materialized and the Florida native went on to date model Gigi Hadid for two months. He has also been romantically linked to Kylie Jenner’s best friend Stassie Karanikolaou. However, the reality stud and Hannah B. have seemingly forged a friendship. She reportedly went to his hometown of Jupiter to support him after the tragic death of his mom, Andrea.

As for Hannah Ann, she confirmed on Ellen that she’s “single and ready to mingle.” The Knoxville native got engaged to the 28-year-old in Australia during the Bachelor finale on March 9. However, their bliss was short-lived because they split one month later after Peter revealed his feelings weren’t as strong as hers. “I want so badly to give you everything, give you my entire heart,” he told her at the time. “That’s everything you deserve, and I can’t do that. I’m so sorry.”

ABC/John Fleenor

The model was crushed but held her own during their conversation. “You took away from me my first engagement,” she replied. “You took that away from me because I trusted you because that’s what you continued to ask me to do.”

Later, when they reunited on After the Final Rose, Hannah Ann called Peter out for making her feel “blindsided” by their breakup. “Words are powerful. Either you don’t think about what you say or you don’t understand the impact your words have on people,” she said. “You told me things that kept me with you.”

Hannah Ann further explained on Rachel Lindsay and Becca Kufrin’s “Bachelor Happy Hour” podcast that her relationship with the leading man was full of “half-truths.” Yikes.

It looks like Hannah Ann has big things on the horizon. She even teased on Ellen that there might “be a bikini waiting for [her]” on Bachelor in Paradise.