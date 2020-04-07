Mom knows best? Bachelor star Peter Weber defended mom Barbara’s treatment of Madison Prewett during an appearance on Ben Higgins and Ashley Iaconetti’s “Almost Famous Podcast,” which drops at 12:30 a.m. PST on April 8. In a teaser obtained by Life & Style, the pilot admitted Barb was “right,” despite receiving backlash from fans following the March 10 live show.

The 28-year-old confessed that he “felt uncomfortable being in the middle” of his family and the runner-up, 24. Although he said the reality mom’s “delivery could’ve been a bit different,” the pilot acknowledged that he and Madi “just weren’t compatible for each other.”

ABC/John Fleenor

“The nature of the show allowed for us to not see those issues so much,” he explained to the Bachelor Nation alums. “But, kind of getting into real life and then really reflecting, we see … Listen, like, it sucks. You can feel just so strongly for someone, but you need to be compatible on certain, huge life issues. And, if you’re not, it’s really just not going to work out in the end.”

The leading man also noted that Barbara “doesn’t dislike Madi at all,” but there were “things that led to frustration” throughout the process. “She was very passionate in the moment that we weren’t compatible. Again, I will defend my mom,” Peter said. “Her just being able to [be] on live TV with the pressure that comes with [it] — even against other opinions — being able to truly speak her mind and her opinion for the love of her son is, in my opinion, a really beautiful thing.”

Peter’s version of events aligns with his mom’s. Barb exclusively told Life & Style that she doesn’t “hate” Madi. “We just simply say that Madison’s values and Peter’s don’t align. Her values don’t align with Peter’s,” she explained one day following ATFR. “They just don’t align and … you want to protect your kids no matter how old they are.” As Peter said, she was simply watching out for her oldest child. “The most important thing that we want for our children is their happiness. I just want his happiness,” Barb added.

ABC/John Fleenor

As far as her relationship with Madi goes, the reality mom will “absolutely not” try to make amends with the Alabama native. “There’s nothing for me to apologize for,” Barb said while noting that Madison “never apologized” the Weber family, either.

It looks like Peter is moving on — maybe with contestant Kelley Flanagan — and his relationship with Barb is as strong as ever.