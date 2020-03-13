Sending a message? Barbara Weber shared a cryptic and pilot-themed post after her son Peter Weber and Bachelor contestant Madison Prewett announced their split on March 13. The reality mom took to Instagram to sing “Leaving on a Jet Plane” with her pals, and fans have questions.

Of course, the silly Instagram post could have been a coincidence, but the timing seemed a little too convenient for followers. “You seem so happy. It’s probably because Madison just announced she broke up with your son. It’s your dream come true!” one commenter wrote. “Guess you’re pretty happy about now!” someone else added. “She is happy as hell Madi [and] Peter are not together LMAO,” another user echoed.

The 28-year-old’s parents made it clear that they did not think his relationship with Madi, 23, was going to work during an explosive confrontation on After the Final Rose on March 10. Barb exclusively explained to Life & Style that her comments weren’t to slam the runner-up — she was just expressing her concerns.

“We just simply say that Madison’s values and Peter’s don’t align. Her values don’t align with Peter’s, but no, we don’t hate her,” Barb divulged. “They just don’t align and … you want to protect your kids no matter how old they are.” She added that she was watching out for her oldest child. “The most important thing that we want for our children is their happiness. I just want his happiness,” she said.

ABC/John Fleenor

According to Barb, a lot happened with the Alabama native and the Weber family that viewers didn’t get to see. “They gave [Madison] the best edit … the very, very best edit that anybody can get. They gave it to her,” the reality mom continued. “They did that episode just to make her look the best that she could … It was just unfortunate America did not get to see what really happened on that day,” she said while recalling when Madi spent time with Peter’s family in Australia ahead of the finale.

During her sit-down with Peter’s family prior to decision day, Madi admitted that she wasn’t in love with Peter, Barb claimed, and she would not accept his proposal, which is why her guard was up.

Despite the awkwardness, an insider exclusively told Life & Style that Madi has “no regrets” over what went down during ATFR. “She has always stayed true to herself and will never apologize for her beliefs,” the source said.

All is fair in love and Bachelor Nation, right?