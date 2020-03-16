Former Bachelor star Colton Underwood shaded Peter Weber’s mom, Barbara, in an epic clapback following the reality mom’s explosive encounter with contestant Madison Prewett on After the Final Rose. Barb did not think her son’s relationship with the Alabama native was going to work and strongly voiced her concerns during the March 10 live show. Having doubts over the longevity of a relationship is something Colton is not a stranger to.

The former football player, 28, had the best response to someone who asked “how long” until he and Cassie Randolph split. “Listen, Barb, we don’t need your energy here,” the Bachelor Nation stud slammed the negative fan.

Instagram

Colton and Cassie, 24, got together during season 23, where they left the show as boyfriend and girlfriend. Although they had a few bumpy moments on-screen, the gorgeous pair seems completely smitten with each other one year later.

As for Peter, 28, he got engaged to Hannah Ann Sluss, 23, during the finale in Australia, but they split one month later because he still had residual feelings for his runner-up, 23. He and Madi briefly rekindled their romance but officially went their separate ways three days after ATFR.

It was a rough ending, and Colton confessed via Instagram that he felt “very sorry” for the pilot. “Since I was silenced this season and opted not to watch it, I can’t go into detail,” he began after a fan asked what his thoughts were about season 24. “What I can say is I feel it was way over-produced and both parties could have done a much better job (Peter and production).”

Instagram

Having experienced what it’s like to be the season lead firsthand, Colton had some interesting insight. “Peter could have stood up for himself and put his foot down when the TV show part of things started to control his relationships,” he noted. “Production could have helped guide him better. I spoke about how, at some points, you have to use your gut and trust them in my book with examples.”

Barb also touched on the show twisting reality. The California resident exclusively told Life & Style that she thought Madi had “the best edit,” and fans didn’t see a lot of what actually went down.

“People jumped to conclusions and what [not], but they did not see because they did not show any of that,” she divulged. “They did not show anything of what really happened, of the questions that I asked her. They didn’t. They didn’t show any of that! They did that episode just to make her look the best that she could, but nothing that I asked.” Barb specifically mentioned that Madi allegedly said she wasn’t in love with Peter and would not accept a proposal from him when she sat down with the Webers in Australia ahead of the finale.

The drama never sleeps in Bachelor Nation!