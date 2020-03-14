Dropping truth bombs. Former Bachelor star Colton Underwood revealed he feels “very sorry” for season 24 lead Peter Weber during a Q&A session with fans and followers on Instagram on March 13. Between the pilot’s decision to break it off with his winner, Hannah Ann Sluss, in favor of runner-up Madison Prewett only for her to be berated by his mother, Barbara Weber, before they split, we get it.

It all started when one user asked Colt his thoughts on the 28-year-old’s season. “Interesting question,” the Indianapolis native, also 28, wrote in response. “Since I was silenced this season and opted not to watch it, I can’t go into detail. What I can say is I feel it was way over-produced and both parties could have done a much better job (Peter and production).”

Instagram

The college football star then explained what each of the key players could have improved upon. “Peter could have stood up for himself and put his foot down when the TV show part of things started to control his relationships,” he continued. “Production could have helped guide him better. I spoke about how, at some points, you have to use your gut and trust them in my book with examples.”

He did stress one thing, though, in his conclusion. “I do feel very sorry for Pete,” he wrote. Another fan asked Colton what kind of advice he would give to a future Bachelor Nation star taking on the show for the first time. Unsurprisingly, he was blunt and real in his choice of words.

Instagram

“I would remind them that despite what producers tell you, you have a life after this and they don’t care about you. It’s show BUSINESS,” he wrote. “Can’t take it personally, but be smart. I stood up for myself and took back control of my relationship and show.”

The way Colton drew a comparison between his and Peter’s seasons is certainly interesting. The Chargers player ended up not getting engaged at the end of season 23 and instead decided to continue dating contestant Cassie Randolph. That definitely sounds like taking back control to us. Words of wisdom, indeed.