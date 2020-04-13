He’s just doing his job, y’all! During an Instagram Q&A on Monday, April 13, Peter Weber revealed why he left quarantine with ex and rumored flame Kelley Flanagan amid the coronavirus outbreak. 

“Why are you not listening to the doctors and are hanging out with people and flying?” one (seemingly agitated) follower asked the former Bachelor. “Air service is considered an essential service so I still have to work. I’m quarantined with [Kelley Flanagan] and [Dustin Kendrick] in [Chicago] when I’m not working,” Peter, 28, replied. 

In a follow-up post, another fan asked the Virginia native where he was headed. “To the home of the Cubbies,” Peter said, referring to the Chicago Cubs baseball team. Clearly, the reality TV heartthrob is returning straight home to Kelley.

That said, as it stands, their relationship isn’t romantic. “Are we dating? No,” Peter told Nick Viall during an April 7 episode of his “Viall Files” podcast. “Do I love spending time with her? Absolutely. We’re not dating. Could I see that in the future? Yeah, of course. I’d be extremely lucky and very happy if that happened.”

Unlike Peter’s recent dating history, the pilot has decided to take a breather. “Of anyone, I’m the last person that needs to rush into any kind of relationship,” he expressed. “I just had an engagement that didn’t work out. I just was trying to pursue things with another woman that didn’t work out. That’s why right now, I’m just taking it really, really slow.”

Of course, Peter is referencing his failed relationships with contestants Hannah Ann Sluss and Madison PrewettAs it happens, Hannah Ann, 23, has refused to stay tight-lipped on the pair’s breakup. During an April 9 episode of Kaitlyn Bristowes podcast, “Off the Vine,” the Tennessee native likened Peter’s “manhood” to “cauliflower,” adding that he’s “bland.” 

Ouch! That had to hurt. Here’s hoping Kelley is a fan of cauliflower.

