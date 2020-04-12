Wait a sec. Bachelor alum Peter Weber and contestant Kelley Flanagan both took to their Instagram Stories to share some on-the-road photos, making it seem as though the dynamic duo have left their quarantine crew together in Chicago on the Easter holiday.

The 28-year-old pilot’s post showed the runway at an airport with a “Happy Easter” GIF on it, while the Illinois native, 27, shared a short video clip out the window of the passenger seat of a car. Despite the fact that it seems as though these two cuties may have left Chicago together, Peter did admit that they weren’t dating just yet.

Instagram

“Are we dating? No,” the Virginia native told Nick Viall on the April 7 episode of his “Viall Files” podcast. “Do I love spending time with her? Absolutely. We’re not dating. Could I see that in the future? Yeah, of course. I’d be extremely lucky and very happy if that happened.”

He added that his dating life has been a bit crazy, which is a good a reason as any to pump the breaks just a bit. “Of anyone, I’m the last person that needs to rush into any kind of relationship,” Peter explained. “I just had an engagement that didn’t work out. I just was trying to pursue things with another woman that didn’t work out. That’s why right now, I’m just taking it really, really slow.”

Instagram

That being said, Bachelorette alum Dustin Kendrick told Life & Style exclusively that the rumored couple “really bond well together,” especially during their self-isolation hangouts. “Their interactions are just cute and [they] just conversate all the time,” he gushed about the pair while social distancing with them in Chicago. “So yeah, I’m excited for you guys to see what I’ve been seeing during this time. Hopefully you guys do.”

“I think they’ve had a strong connection ever since the beginning when they met each other last year,” the real estate broker gushed. “But I think Peter for sure is attracted to just how strong of a woman Kelley is and how she doesn’t take no s—t and she’s just really her own woman and powerful in that way.”

The romance rumors between the twosome started when they were spotted hanging out together in Chicago with Dustin on March 25. “They seemed to just be hanging out on the walk. Peter was vibing, and it seemed like at one point Kelley had his leg in her lap,” an eyewitness told LS exclusively. “I didn’t see them kiss or anything, but they were pretty close. Dustin was looking down on his phone. I’d say he was third-wheeling a bit.”

We’ll have to wait and see if Peter and Kelley made a run for it together — but it is nice to dream.