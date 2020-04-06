Bachelor Peter Weber and Kelley Fuel Dating Rumors on TikTok After Dustin Dishes on Their Relationship

At it again! Bachelor star Peter Weber and Kelley Flanagan fueled romance rumors on TikTok after Bachelor Nation alum Dustin Kendrick exclusively dished to Life & Style that the exes “bond well.” The three reality stars have been quarantining in Chicago amid the coronavirus pandemic, and fans are convinced the leading man and his former contestant are back together.

Dustin, 31, shared a video on April 5 that showed each hilariously creating their own sitcom intro to the Full House theme song. Peter, 28, threw a deck of cards in the air, which is an ode to all the magic he’s been doing lately. Kelley, 27, smiled while holding a stuffed animal, and their pal wiped off the counter.

Dustin dished on the status of the lawyer’s relationship with the pilot and gushed that they make a good pair. “Their interactions are just cute and [they] just conversate all the time,” Dustin explained while promoting his new IGTV series called “Heard, Chef” where local top chefs from Chicago teach Dustin a dish to cook. “So yeah, I’m excited for you guys to see what I’ve been seeing during this time. Hopefully, you guys do.”

Kelley and Peter have not publicly confirmed that they have rekindled their romance, but former Bachelor in Paradise star Clay Harbor said the two are dating during an Instagram Live with Chris Randone on April 1.

“I know Kelley has been catching some heat, but man, Kelley is a cool ass chick. She’s really cool. She’s got her stuff together,” the former contestant from Becca Kufrin’s season added. “And, it’s tough because she’s in the situation where she was dating Pete at the same time her friends were. You know?”

The pilot got engaged to Hannah Ann Sluss during the season 24 finale, but broke things off because he still had feelings for runner up Madison Prewett. Despite saying they were taking things “one day at a time” during After the Final Rose on March 10, the pair announced that they “mutually” ended things for good three days later. As for Kelley, she made it to the final five, but was sent home in lieu of Hannah Ann and Victoria Fuller during a three-on-one date. Although Peter’s relationship with the brunette beauty is surrounded by a little drama, Clay admits that they two “make more sense,” and “he can have conversations with her.”

Time will tell what unfolds between the two, but it’s safe to say it will definitely include more TikToks.