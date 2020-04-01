At it again? Bachelor star Peter Weber and former contestant Kelley Flanagan fueled dating rumors by dancing together on TikTok on March 31. In a now-deleted video, the pilot and his ex could be seen busting a move with Bachelor Nation alum Dustin Kendrick and two other gal pals to “Something New” by Wiz Khalifa feat. Ty Dolla $ign. One of the mystery ladies was even wearing Peter’s pilot hat.

The 28-year-old and brunette beauty, 27, first stirred romance rumors when they were photographed getting cozy on March 25. An eyewitness exclusively told Life & Style that the reality pair definitely had chemistry.

ABC/John Fleenor

“Kelley, Peter, and Dustin were sitting right across from Marina Towers on the Riverwalk in Chicago,” the eyewitness recalled. “They seemed to just be hanging out on the walk. Peter was vibing, and it seemed like at one point Kelley had his leg in her lap. I didn’t see them kiss or anything, but they were pretty close. Dustin was looking down on his phone. I’d say he was third-wheeling a bit.”

The season 24 leading man got engaged to Hannah Ann Sluss during the finale, but they split less than a month later because he still had feelings for runner-up Madison Prewett. Peter and Madi reconnected after filming and revealed that they were taking things “one day a time” during After the Final Rose on March 10, but split for good three days later. Needless to say, fans are shook over the California native potentially striking up another romance with someone from his season.

As far as what his former fiancé thinks, Hannah Ann, 23, admitted that Peter and Kelley dating wouldn’t be super shocking during an interview on Instagram Live with Nick Viall.

“If it was going on, it doesn’t really matter, because it’s in the past,” the Knoxville native confessed. “I don’t know. I really don’t. I was completely blindsided by a lot, so if it has been going on for a while, that would be very sneaky.”

Hannah Ann is ready to leave that chapter behind her. “It’s definitely confusing, but maybe it’ll work out for them and he’ll be decisive about her,” she continued. “Honestly, when I saw it, I wasn’t really surprised. I really wasn’t, because like, that’s just the pattern of how everything’s been going. Completely all over the place, has no direction. I wasn’t really surprised.”

Time will tell what unfolds between Peter and Kelley!