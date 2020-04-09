The shade is real! Bachelor contestant Hannah Ann Sluss compared ex-fiancé Peter Weber’s “manhood” to cauliflower “because it has no taste.”

“Because cauliflower needs, like, a lot of flavor, it needs a lot. It’s just bland,” the model, 23, said during the April 9 episode of Kaitlyn Bristowe’s “Off the Vine” podcast while playing plead the fifth.

The Knoxville, Tennessee, native has not been shy when it comes to how she feels about the pilot, 28. The pair got engaged during the season 24 finale. However, they broke up shortly after because he still had feelings for runner-up Madison Prewett.

Hannah Ann admitted to Kaitlyn, 34, that she knew things would be “hard to work through” after the show, but confessed that their “breakup definitely didn’t come out of nowhere.”

“I was very committed to making it work,” she explained. “Viewers missed out on seeing our connection and seeing, you know, how in love we were at that time.” The starlet noted that she “felt so betrayed” by the leading man.

Following his split from Hannah Ann, Peter and Madi briefly rekindled their romance after filming but announced that they “mutually” ended things for good on March 13 — just three days following After the Final Rose. The leading man is now quarantining amid the coronavirus outbreak with contestant Kelley Flanagan in her hometown of Chicago.

As far as what the 27-year-old lawyer thinks about Peter’s situation, she exclusively told Life & Style on March 11 that the “whole process” of the reality dating show “got to him a little bit.” She added, “I think it’s time for him to just reflect on himself and figure out his own stuff. What he wants, [who] Peter Weber really is and his wants and needs and stuff like that.”

It looks like the pilot wants Kelley these days. During an interview on Nick Viall’s “The Viall Files” podcast on April 7, Peter divulged that he and the Chicago native are not exclusively dating, but he hopes it heads in that direction. “Do I love spending time with her? Absolutely. We’re not dating. Could I see that in the future? Yeah, of course. I’d be extremely lucky and very happy if that happened,” he said.

Hopefully, things work out for Kelley and Peter, but Hannah Ann is ready for a little spice in her life.