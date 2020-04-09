Kelley Flanagan Jokes She’s Going to ‘Sue’ Peter Weber for ‘Not Choosing’ Her on ‘Bachelor’

LOL! Kelley Flanagan teased Peter Weber for “not choosing” her during season 24 of The Bachelor. The Chicago-based lawyer popped in while the pilot was recording a video on Cameo for a fan and joked about the outcome of his season.

“Hey, I heard that you’re an attorney as well, and it looks like great minds think alike,” Kelley, 27, said to the fan who was receiving the video while her arms were draped around the 28-year-old’s shoulders. “And, to be honest, I think both you and I should sue him for not choosing me.”

YEAH JUST PALS OK SURE JAN pic.twitter.com/RSCwfwMqiA — Brett S. Vergara (@BrettSVergara) April 9, 2020

The former contestant burst into laughter as Peter played along. “OK, this just got weird. I’m just wishing her a happy birthday! Don’t listen to her,” he responded.

It doesn’t seem like the former contestant is holding on to any real saltiness from the season. She exclusively admitted to Life & Style on March 11 that the “whole process maybe got to him a little bit.” It looks like the pilot did some self-reflecting and is heading in a positive direction with Kelley these days.

The leading man got engaged to Hannah Ann Sluss in Australia during the season finale. They split shortly after because he still had residual feelings for runner-up Madison Prewett. He and Madi explored their relationship after filming but announced that they “mutually” parted ways for good three days following After the Final Rose on March 13.

ABC/Francisco Roman

After running into Kelley during a night out in March, the two exchanged numbers and began talking again, the California resident explained during an interview on Nick Viall’s “The Viall Files” podcast. He is currently staying with the brunette beauty in Chicago amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Former Bachelorette contestant Dustin Kendrick, who is also quarantining with the exes, exclusively gushed to Life & Style that the former flames “bond well together.”

“Their interactions are just cute and [they] just conversate all the time,” the 31-year-old explained while promoting his new IGTV series called ‘Heard, Chef‘ where local top chefs from Chicago teach Dustin a dish to cook. “So yeah, I’m excited for you guys to see what I’ve been seeing during this time. Hopefully, you guys do.”

So, are they or aren’t they back together? Peter told Nick that they are not an exclusive couple, but he would like to take things in that direction. “Do I love spending time with her? Absolutely. We’re not dating. Could I see that in the future? Yeah, of course. I’d be extremely lucky and very happy if that happened,” he said.

Time will tell!