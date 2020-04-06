Sending a message? Bachelor contestant Hannah Ann Sluss seemingly shaded ex-fiancé Peter Weber on TikTok. The Knoxville native shared a video of herself on April 6 dancing and singing to J.Cole’s “Work Out.”

Specifically, the 23-year-old sang along to the lyrics, “Are you really going to love me forever? Oh, oh, oh. Or, is this just a hit and run?” Needless to say, fans were living for the subtle shade.

“Literally won the breakup,” one person responded. “Sis is thriving,” someone else added. “@ Peter next time or something,” another user quipped. “Peter’s been real quiet since [you] posted this,” a separate commenter wrote.

The pilot, 28, proposed to the model during the season 24 finale. However, their engagement only lasted a month before the leading man ended things because he still had feelings for runner-up Madison Prewett. He and Madi, 23, revealed that they were taking things “one day at a time” on After the Final Rose on March 10, but they “mutually” decided to go their separate ways for good just three days later.

ABC/John Fleenor

Now, Peter is quarantining amid the coronavirus pandemic with contestant Kelley Flanagan in her hometown of Chicago. Although the exes have been in a slew of TikTok videos together, neither have confirmed that they are back together. Their Bachelor Nation pal Dustin Kendrick has been hanging out with the former flames in the Windy City, and he exclusively told Life & Style that Peter and Kelley, 27, “really bond well together.”

“Their interactions are just cute and [they] just conversate all the time,” the 31-year-old explained while promoting his new IGTV series called ‘Heard, Chef‘ where local top chefs from Chicago teach Dustin a dish to cook. “So yeah, I’m excited for you guys to see what I’ve been seeing during this time. Hopefully, you guys do.”

Former Bachelor in Paradise contestant Clay Harbor told Chris Randone that Kelley and Peter are dating during an Instagram Live on April 1 and that their relationship “makes more sense.”

“I know Kelley has been catching some heat, but man, Kelley is a cool ass chick. She’s really cool. She’s got her stuff together,” the former contestant from Becca Kufrin’s season added. “And, it’s tough because she’s in the situation where she was dating Pete at the same time her friends were. You know?”

Despite the heartbreak, Hannah Ann seems to be living her best life these days!