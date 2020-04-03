It’s on! Bachelor Peter Weber responded to Tyler Cameron’s shady tweet about his dance skills on April 2 and challenged the former Bachelorette contestant to a battle. The Bachelor Nation studs both competed on Hannah Brown’s season, and they may be going head-to-head again to prove who is the king of TikTok.

“Tyler C., I hear you, I got the call out. [I] don’t have a Twitter but heard all about it. So, this is what we’re going to do, if you accept. I challenge you to a dance off,” the 28-year-old pilot said in a video to his fellow franchise alum, 27. “A dance off for a good purpose … I feel like we could do it” The leading man proposed that the two team up to raise $10,000, and if they hit their goal, they have a dance-off on Instagram Live. The Florida native hasn’t responded to the offer, yet. However, Tyler also frequently busts a move on his own social media, so time will tell.

Tyler tweeted about the Bachelor star’s dance video on April 1. “Hey, [Dustin Kendrick], I’m going to need you to grab Peter’s phone right now and delete the Tik Tok app #theboxgonewrong,” he wrote while tagging the former Bachelorette contestant. Peter has been hanging out with Dustin in Chicago during quarantine and has also been fueling romance rumors ex Kelley Flanagan.

Hey @dustinbkendrick I’m going to need you to grab Peters phone right now and delete the Tik Tok app #theboxgonewrong — Tyler Cameron (@TylerJCameron3) April 2, 2020

Of course, some people came to the pilot’s defense. “Pot meet kettle,” Bachelor in Paradise bartender Wells Adams responded to Tyler’s tweet. “Little late, Wells, Dylan [Barbour] beat you to it. But, good try,” the aspiring model quipped.

Peter isn’t the only person who reconnected with a former flame during quarantine. Hannah, 25, had been staying at Tyler’s house for more than two weeks before driving to her parent’s place in Alabama on April 1. Although they have been dropping tons of clues that they’re back together, the former beauty queen’s dad, Robert Brown, exclusively told Life & Style that they’re “just friends.”

As for Kelley, 27, and Peter, neither has publicly confirmed if they rekindled their romance or are strictly platonic. Paradise alum Clay Harbor said the season 24 exes were back together during an Instagram Live with Chris Randone on April 1.

“I know Kelley has been catching some heat, but man, Kelley is a cool ass chick. She’s really cool. She’s got her stuff together,” the former contestant from Becca Kufrin’s season added. “And, it’s tough because she’s in the situation where she was dating Pete at the same time her friends were. You know?”

We can’t wait to see how Tyler responds to Peter’s offer!