Girl power! Bachelor contestants Hannah Ann Sluss and Madison Prewett were happy to reconnect on Instagram Live on April 2, following both of their splits from Peter Weber. There doesn’t seem to be any saltiness between the Bachelor Nation babes after the explosive (and awkward) season 24 finale.

“I’m so glad that we have reconnected,” Madison, 23, gushed to Hannah Ann, also 23. “Being able to think about all of your memories and all of the time on the show, just so much time. You really get to know people really well.”

The Knoxville native agreed that their friendship was “10 weeks strong” on the reality dating show, and they were used to “always being by each other’s side” while making silly memories. “I think my favorite memory with you is how we would always talk about dessert at like the most awkward times,” Hannah Ann quipped. Madison elaborated and explained that during high points of drama in the mansion, the ladies would look at each other and “start naming all of [their] favorite desserts.” A little tension doesn’t stop a sweet tooth, right?

The Alabama native then recounted a special moment with Hannah Ann during filming. “One of my favorite memories is actually when we were in Costa Rica, and … just like, talking about our family and our friends,” she said, while noting that they exchanged photos of the most important people in their lives. “That was just so special because I feel in that moment, obviously, we were kind of missing home … and we really kind of just encouraged each other a lot and just like leaned on each other. And, I know for me, that was a game-changer. That really helped me when I was starting to reach that point when I was struggling a little bit.”

Hannah Ann got engaged to Peter, 28, during the finale in Australia after Madi eliminated herself. However, they split less than a month later because the leading man still had residual feelings for runner-up. Although Peter and Madi said that they were taking things “one day at a time” during After the Final Rose on March 10, they announced their “mutual” decision to end things for good three days later.

Peter has since been stirring up romance rumors with Kelley Flanagan, another contestant from his season. The pair were photographed looking cozy in her hometown of Chicago on March 25. An eyewitness exclusively told Life & Style that reality hunk was “vibing” during the outing with his ex. “It seemed like at one point Kelley had his leg in her lap. I didn’t see them kiss or anything, but they were pretty close,” added the insider. Neither of the reality stars have publicly confirmed their romance, but Bachelor in Paradise alum Clay Harbor said the former flames are dating during an Instagram Live with Chris Randone on April 1.

It looks like Hannah Ann and Madi are leaving the past in the past!