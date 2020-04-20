Yikes! Bachelor contestant Madison Prewett shaded ex Peter Weber and Kelley Flanagan for quarantining together in Chicago amid the coronavirus pandemic. Some of the ladies from season 24 — including Kelsey Weier, Tammy Ly and Mykenna Dorn — banded together to make a cute TikTok video on April 19. The runner-up had the perfect response to a curious fan who asked, “Where’s [Kelley]?”

“With our ex LOL,” the 23-year-old quipped in response. In the compilation video, each contestant starts off makeup-free before transitioning to a full face of glam. Yes, ladies!

The pilot, 28, got engaged to Hannah Ann Sluss during the season finale in Australia. They split shortly after because he still had feelings for Madison. The leading man reconnected with the Alabama native after filming wrapped, but they announced that they “mutually” ended things for good on March 13 — just three days following an explosive appearance on After the Final Rose.

Now, Peter has been quarantined with Kelley, 27, and fellow Bachelor Nation alum Dustin Kendrick for the past few weeks at the lawyer’s apartment in Chicago. He said they’re not exclusively dating during the April 7 episode of Nick Viall’s “The Viall Files” podcast, but he would be “extremely lucky and very happy if that happened.”

ABC/Francisco Roman

Madi isn’t the only one who’s a bit annoyed with the way Peter’s love life has unfolded. Hannah Ann, 23, opened up about the rumors of a romance between her ex-fiancé and Kelley while speaking with Nick on March 27. “I don’t know. I really don’t. I was completely blindsided by a lot, so if it has been going on for a while, that would be very sneaky,” she said after Peter was seen with Kelley in the Windy City.

Not everyone is opposed to the California resident’s budding romance with the tax attorney, who finished in the top five during Peter’s season. “Their interactions are just cute and [they] just conversate all the time,” Dustin, 31, exclusively dished to Life & Style about the former flames while promoting his new IGTV series called “Heard, Chef” where local top chefs from Chicago teach Dustin to cook different dishes. “So yeah, I’m excited for you guys to see what I’ve been seeing during this time. Hopefully you guys do.”

Time will tell! In the meantime, all of Peter’s exes are living their best lives.