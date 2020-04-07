Shots fired! Bachelor contestant Kelley Flanagan shared Tyler Cameron’s epic clapback to a hater who insulted her TikTok video with Peter Weber and Dustin Kendrick on April 6.

“Can I give you a hug?” The 27-year-old Florida native tweeted in response to a user who called the Bachelor Nation alums’ video “awful.” The person also said Peter, 28, was “hungry to stay relevant” while Kelley, 27, and Dustin, 31, were both tagged in the shady post. Tyler reassessed his tweet and added, “NVM, she needs more than a hug. Spread love.”

Peter, Kelley and Dustin are quarantining together in Chicago amid the coronavirus pandemic and filmed each other doing sitcom-style intros to the Full House theme song. The pilot showed off his magic skills while Kelley snuggled a stuffed animal and Dustin wiped off a counter. Their quarantine crew seems relatively unbothered by any hate because they keep sharing silly videos together.

As far as what’s going on between Peter and Kelley, the pilot finally spilled the tea on Nick Viall’s “The Viall Files” podcast on April 7. “Are we dating? No. Do I love spending time with her? Absolutely. We’re not dating,” he dished. “Could I see that in the future? Yeah, of course. I’d be extremely lucky and very happy if that happened.”

ABC/Francisco Roman

After a broken engagement to Hannah Ann Sluss less than a month following the Bachelor finale and briefly rekindling his romance with runner-up Madison Prewett, the leading man acknowledged that he’s not in a rush for anything. “Of anyone, I’m the last person that needs to rush into any kind of relationship,” he admitted. “I just had an engagement that didn’t work out. I just was trying to pursue things with another woman that didn’t work out. That’s why right now, I’m just taking it really, really slow.”

That’s not to say he and the lawyer don’t have amazing chemistry. Dustin exclusively told Life & Style that the exes “really bond well” together. “Their interactions are just cute and [they] just conversate all the time,” he gushed while promoting his new IGTV series called ‘Heard, Chef‘ where local top chefs from Chicago teach Dustin a dish to cook. “So yeah, I’m excited for you guys to see what I’ve been seeing during this time. Hopefully, you guys do.”

