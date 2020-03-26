Bachelor Nation alums Mykenna Dorn and Nicole Lopez-Alvar hilariously shaded Bachelor star Peter Weber after he was spotted out in Chicago with contestant Kelley Flanagan on March 25. The pilot got engaged to Hannah Ann Sluss during the season 24 finale, but they split less than a month later because he still had feelings for his runner-up, Madison Prewett. Needless to say, fans — and stars from the show — were surprised to see the leading man getting cozy with another ex.

“Guess they didn’t get the quarantine memo,” Mykenna, 23, who was a contestant on Peter’s season, wrote in an Instagram comment about the photos of the 28-year-old and Kelley, 27. The snapshots showed Peter spinning with Kelley draped over his shoulders while they hung out in the lawyer’s hometown. Other pictures revealed that the pair were also hanging out with former Bachelorette contestant Dustin Kendrick.

Instagram

“Do [Bachelor people] realize their real life doesn’t have to look like The Bachelor also?” former Bachelor in Paradise contestant Nicole, 26, added.

Neither Peter nor Kelley have spoken out about the photos or dating rumors, but an eyewitness exclusively told Life & Style that there was definitely chemistry between the exes. “Kelley, Peter and Dustin were sitting right across from Marina Towers on the Riverwalk in Chicago,” the eyewitness recalled. “They seemed to just be hanging out on the walk. Peter was vibing, and it seemed like at one point, Kelley had his leg in her lap. I didn’t see them kiss or anything, but they were pretty close. Dustin was looking down on his phone. I’d say he was third-wheeling a bit.”

ABC/Francisco Roman

Illinois enacted a “stay-at-home” order to combat coronavirus four days earlier, so it’s possible the reality pair are staying together in the Windy City.

Kelley finished in the top five contestants on Peter’s season but was sent home in lieu of Hannah Ann and Victoria Fuller during a three-on-one date. The brunette beauty exclusively admitted to Life & Style that she thought Peter “needs to figure out his own stuff” following his tumultuous finale.

“I think that this whole process maybe got to him a little bit,” Kelley continued. “He should just focus on himself and do his own thing.”

Time will tell what unfolds for Kelley and Peter!