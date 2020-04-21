Over it! Kelley Flanagan low-key responded to the shade she’s been getting from her fellow Bachelor contestants about her relationship with Peter Weber. The exes have been quarantining together amid the coronavirus pandemic at the lawyer’s apartment in Chicago and have been receiving some less than nice comments about their situation. However, Kelley is moving on from the drama — and thinks others should be, too.

According to a screenshot taken by Bachelor Nation Scoop, the 27-year-old reportedly “liked” a tweet slamming some of the season 24 babes. “Haven’t all they done is thrown shade at Kelley and Peter ever since they were seen together?” the fan wrote on April 20. “Their [sic] comes a point in time where they need to move on and be happy for other people and not bring people down it’s not that hard people.” Kelley seemingly “un-liked” the post shortly after.

The tweet was in response to Madison Prewett, Kelsey Weier, Tammy Ly and a handful of other contestants doing the “Pass the Brush” TikTok challenge. When someone in the comments asked, “Where’s Kelley?” Madison, 23, quipped, “With our ex LOL.”

Madison later backtracked her statement about Kelley. “Lollll it was just a joke!!! No shade. All the love for them both,” the Alabama beauty commented on Bachelor Nation Scoop’s post.

The pilot, 28, got engaged to Hannah Ann Sluss during the finale of his season. They broke up a month later because he still had residual feelings for Madi. The former flames reconnected after filming and announced they were taking things “one day at a time” during After the Final Rose on March 10. However, they revealed they “mutually” ended things for good just three days later.

On March 25, the leading man was seen hanging out with Kelley in the Windy City and they’ve been quarantining together with Bachelor Nation alum Dustin Kendrick ever since. Peter confirmed that the pair are not exclusively dating during the April 7 episode of Nick Viall’s “The Viall Files” podcast but hopes it moves in that direction.

“Do I love spending time with her? Absolutely. We’re not dating. Could I see that in the future? Yeah, of course. I’d be extremely lucky and very happy if that happened,” Peter said.

Dustin, 31, exclusively told Life & Style he thinks the California resident and tax attorney make a great pair. “Their interactions are just cute and [they] just conversate all the time,” the contestant from Hannah Brown’s season said about the reality stars. “So yeah, I’m excited for you guys to see what I’ve been seeing during this time. Hopefully you guys do.”

