When it comes to Peter Weber‘s relationship with Kelley Flanagan, the former Bachelor‘s parents are super supportive — especially his mom, Barbara Weber. The former contestant took to Instagram on Sunday, April 19, to share a photo with her dog, which both of the 28-year-old’s folks replied to.

Barbara commented with five red heart emojis. Meanwhile, Peter Sr., added, “Best friends.” It’s all good vibes here!

The mom of two expressed her adoration for Kelley long before she and Peter began quarantining together. After the After the Final Rose special aired on March 10, Kelley shared a post on Instagram about her time on the show. “That’s a wrap! What a great experience and will always be grateful for the opportunity to join season 24!” Barbara then replied, “We need to do lunch and go shopping for the day.”

Kelley wasn’t the first of Peter’s girlfriends to get along well with Barbara. Hannah Ann Sluss was also a fan of hers.

“It’s crazy because I had the breakup with Peter that I had to grieve and move on from, but also Barb, because I just, I adored her,” the 23-year-old divulged during on Nick Viall’s “The Viall Files” podcast during the March 25 episode. “She’s just such a good person and [someone] I consider almost a second mother to me. But moving on from that, I knew I just had to isolate myself from anyone close with him, so I could focus on moving forward, which is hard.”

It turns out, the feeling was mutual. “I don’t want to say anything about Hannah Ann because it’s not relevant anymore,” Barbara exclusively told Life & Style. “It’s not the important thing right now to talk about,” the 62-year-old said. “I wish her the best in life because I think she’s a lovely girl and I only wish the very best for her, but that’s the past.”

Peter and Kelley reconnected two weeks after he announced his split from ex Madison Prewett, whom he started dating after breaking up with Hannah Ann. Peter and Kelley were spotted getting very cozy during an outing in Chicago on March 25. “Peter was vibing, and it seemed like at one point Kelley had his leg in her lap. I didn’t see them kiss or anything, but they were pretty close,” a source exclusively divulged to Life & Style at the time.

For now, they are going with the flow and not rushing anything — especially after Peter had a failed engagement. “Are we dating? No,” he revealed on the April 7 episode of Nick’s podcast. “Do I love spending time with her? Absolutely. We’re not dating. Could I see that in the future? Yeah, of course.”

We wish them the best!