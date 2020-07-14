So romantic! Peter Weber revealed the sweet way he confessed his feelings for girlfriend Kelley Flanagan.

“Wanna know how I told her I loved her for the first time?” the former Bachelor star, 28, told Entertainment Tonight in an interview published on Tuesday, July 14. “Neil Lane wasn’t there, I know, but I got her this little gumball machine ring. We were having a pool day, and I [sat her on the couch] … I told her I wanted her to remember this day from this gumball machine ring is the day that I told you that I loved you.”

Courtesy Kelley Flanagan/Instagram

Naturally, Kelley, 28, was all for the thoughtful gesture. “Isn’t he sweet?” she said. “How can you not love him?”

Kelley was a contestant on Peter’s season on The Bachelor. However, she wasn’t one of the finalists. Instead, the two got together after the show aired and since then their relationship has been going well.

The couple took their romance to the next level when they went Instagram official in May. Despite the fact they recently began dating, Kelley always had a feeling about her beau. “There’s always something about Peter that I knew I just was madly in love,” she told the outlet. “I just knew we’d get along.”

Peter seems to agree because he’s absolutely smitten over his lady. “With Kelley, it literally sounds so cliché — I can just be myself,” he revealed. “She truly gets me. She’s my biggest fan and she supports me and she’s always there for me. I know I have my partner in crime forever. I’ve grown a lot but I’m not saying it’s all on me either … she is, I truly believe, the perfect person for me. And I feel so blessed to have this have worked out.”

Fortunately, both of their parents approve of the relationship. “[My mom] actually loves him, to the point where I have to almost make fun of her,” Kelley divulged. “When Peter comes around and she’s on speaker phone, her voice goes up. She’s like, ‘Hey, Peter!'”

Meanwhile, Peter’s parents have shown Kelley love on social media. Barbara Weber commented a bunch of red heart emojis on of of Kelley’s Instagram posts. How sweet!