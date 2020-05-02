Confirmed! Bachelor star Peter Weber went Instagram official with girlfriend Kelley Flanagan on May 2. “You caught me. Let the adventure begin,” the 28-year-old captioned a photo of the new couple kissing in the cockpit of a plane, adding a shooting star emoji.

Pete’s parents also approve of the adorable couple. “Serendipity,” Barbara Weber captioned a collage of photos of her son and his new lady love, also 28, on Instagram moments before his confirmation. The Delta captain’s dad, Peter Weber Sr., gushed over the duo on his own feed. “Happiness is finding your copilot,” he captioned photos of the pair in a plane, to which his wife replied, “Love is in the air.”

The announcement comes just after the pilot said he “finally got it right” with the attorney in the comments of one of her Instagram posts on May 1. She shared a photo of a signed concert lanyard from when she met EDM artist Kygo in August 2019. On the piece of memorabilia, the DJ wrote, “Pilot Pete, don’t be dumb. Pick Kelley!” The Bachelorette alum responded, “I finally got it right.”

The twosome’s story started a month before Peter’s season of The Bachelor began. “I met Peter a month ago — randomly — in a hotel lobby,” Kelley revealed on night one of the show. “I was here in California for one of my best friend’s wedding, and he was there for his 10-year reunion.” She was hesitant to join the cast — but ended up making her way to the top five before being sent home.

Ultimately, Peter proposed to Hannah Ann Sluss, but broke things off before the season ended in order to pursue a relationship with Madison Prewett. They ended up splitting up on March 13, shortly following After the Last Rose.

Just a week after their break up, the Westlake, California native sparked romance rumors with Kelley while they spent time in the Windy City with close pal and Bachelorette alum Dustin Kendrick. “They seemed to just be hanging out on the walk,” an eyewitness told Life & Style exclusively of their outing at the Riverwalk. “Peter was vibing, and it seemed like at one point Kelley had his leg in her lap. I didn’t see them kiss or anything, but they were pretty close.”

The trio started quarantining together in Kelley’s hometown shortly after the day out and Dustin, 31, told Life & Style exclusively the then-friends “[bonded] really well together.”

“Their interactions are just cute and [they] just conversate all the time,” the chef said about his pals and their relationship. “So yeah, I’m excited for you guys to see what I’ve been seeing during this time.” Throughout their time in self-isolation, fans were convinced they were an item.

However, the reality TV hunk was reluctant to seal the deal. He admitted he was the “last person that needs to rush into any kind of relationship” to Nick Viall on his “Viall Files” podcast on April 7. “I just had an engagement that didn’t work out,” he explained. “I just was trying to pursue things with another woman that didn’t work out. That’s why right now, I’m just taking it really, really slow.”

Clearly, Peter has changed his tune. Congrats, you two!