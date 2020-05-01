If you watched Peter Weber‘s season of The Bachelor and wondered why Hannah Ann Sluss looked so familiar, well, chances are you may have previously seen her star as Chris Lane‘s love interest in his music video for “I Don’t Know About You.”

The 24-year-old showed off her acting skills in the 2018 video, and TBH, she’s pretty good. Hannah played a girl Chris buys a drink for at the bar.

Throughout the vid, he persistently asks for her first name, which she refused to reveal. Then, the pair go on a late-night adventure. At the end, he finally learns her name is Olivia thanks to a pretty interesting plot twist. If you want a real plot twist though, in reality, the country singer is actually married to Lauren Bushnell, who not only starred on Ben Higgin‘s season of The Bachelor but was also engaged to him. Gotta keep it in the Bachelor Nation fam, right?’

ABC/John Fleenor

Just like her character, Hannah’s not big on sharing major aspects of her personal life. After things didn’t work out between her and ex-fiancé Peter, the brunette beauty returned to the dating scene. In March, she admitted there was someone she had her eye on, but she didn’t want to reveal his identity just yet.

“Now, I’m definitely getting to know some people; there’s one person, in particular, I’m excited to go on a date with after this,” Hannah revealed on Nick Viall‘s “The Viall Files” podcast in regard to the coronavirus pandemic.

She was keen on keeping any major details low-key. “[I] wouldn’t name names,” she continued. “This is going to be kept private … He’s someone who’s been really nice, and I’m excited to get to know more.”

A month later, it looks like her mystery guy was finally unveiled. Hannah was seen on a coffee date with NFL player Mason Rudolph. There’s no actual way to know if the football player is the same person she was referring to, but hey, at least she seems happy!