Full circle! Bachelor star Peter Weber gushed over new girlfriend Kelley Flanagan in the comments on her latest Instagram post on May 1. The brunette beauty shared a photo of a concert lanyard from when she met EDM artist Kygo in August 2019 and it featured an adorable message.

“Pilot Pete, don’t be dumb. Pick Kelley!” the Norwegian producer wrote to the reality star, 28. The Bachelorette alum clearly agreed with the songwriter. “I finally got it right,” he wrote on Kelley’s cute post, adding a heart-eyed emoji and tagging the DJ’s Instagram in the comment.

Courtesy of @kelleyflanagan/Instagram

Peter’s love story with Kelley, 28, started a month before The Bachelor began. “I met Peter a month ago — randomly — in a hotel lobby,” she revealed on night one of the show. “I was here in California for one of my best friend’s wedding, and he was there for his 10-year reunion.” Though she was reluctant to join the contestants, she made it all the way to the top five before being sent home. Pete ended up getting engaged to Hannah Ann Sluss — but prior to the season’s end of the Bachelor Nation series, he broke off the union to be with Madison Prewett. That relationship also came to a quick demise post-After the Last Rose on March 13.

Just one week after the Delta pilot split from Madi, he started sparking romance rumors with the attorney when they were spotted in Chicago together with Bachelorette alum Dustin Kendrick. An eyewitness told Life & Style exclusively that the rumored pair looked cozy during their outing at the Riverwalk on March 25. “They seemed to just be hanging out on the walk,” the onlooker explained. “Peter was vibing, and it seemed like at one point Kelley had his leg in her lap. I didn’t see them kiss or anything, but they were pretty close.”

From there, the dynamic duo started self-isolating in Kelley’s hometown with Dustin, 31, and the chef told L&S exclusively the former flames “[bonded] really well together.”

“Their interactions are just cute and [they] just conversate all the time,” Dustin gushed about his two pals and their connection. “So yeah, I’m excited for you guys to see what I’ve been seeing during this time.” During their time in quarantine, the twosome spent a ton of time making sweet TikTok videos and were clearly having a ton of fun together.

Courtesy of Peter Weber/TikTok

While fans were convinced Peter and Kelley were an item, the Baylor University graduate seemed hesitant to make things official. The approach made sense, since he admitted he was the “last person that needs to rush into any kind of relationship” while appearing on Nick Viall‘s “The Viall Files” podcast. “I just had an engagement that didn’t work out,” he said on April 7. “I just was trying to pursue things with another woman that didn’t work out. That’s why right now, I’m just taking it really, really slow.”

But it looks like he’s had a change of heart, because on April 12, Us Weekly revealed Peter and Kelley were, in fact, officially together. “Peter and Kelley are fully dating, but they aren’t admitting it to people,” a source told the outlet on April 28. “She has been much more careful and has been staying in her house ever since her incident with Peter while walking on the Riverwalk in Chicago and doesn’t want to be criticized all over the internet.”

Glad our favorite pilot ~finally~ got it right.