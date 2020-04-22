The more, the merrier! Tyler Cameron’s BFF Matt James is “happy” for Bachelor Peter Weber and Kelley Flanagan’s Chicago-based quarantine crew amid the coronavirus pandemic, he exclusively tells Life & Style. The season 24 star has been sharing many videos with his ex on TikTok, and Matt thinks it’s great the reality stars are “amplifying a positive message.”

“I hope that a lot of people continue to spend time together doing positive things and less time doing things that are unproductive,” the 28-year-old explains while promoting NEOU Fitness’ 12-hour Fit-A-Thon benefitting Operation Food Fight on Instagram Live on Thursday, April 23, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. EST. “I think that everyone should do what they can with what they’re given to make everyone’s life better.”

The positive vibes from Matt are a good thing considering the pilot, 28, and Kelley, 27, have been receiving some shade from a few Bachelor Nation alums over them getting cozy together in the former contestant’s hometown.

A group of ladies from Peter’s season — including Madison Prewett, Kelsey Weier and Tammy Ly — shared a video on TikTok doing the “Pass the Brush” challenge on April 20. When a curious fan asked, “Where’s Kelley?” Madi, 24, responded, ”With our ex LOL.” The runner-up later backtracked her comment on Instagram. “Lollll it was just a joke!!! No shade. All the love for them both,” Madison wrote on Bachelor Nation Scoop’s post about the incident.

The tax attorney acknowledged that she isn’t interested in going down the ~shady~ path. “Why don’t you make a TikTok shading this season’s contestants?” a fan asked on Instagram while specifically calling out Madison. “LOL, It’s not worth it,” Kelley simply responded. However, the brunette beauty was also caught liking and un-liking a tweet on April 20 that called out Peter exes who “need to move on.”

Courtesy of Bachelor Nation Scoop Instagram

Madi opened up about being close pals with Kelley during and after The Bachelor and spilled some piping hot tea about her past with Peter while appearing on the April 21 episode of Kaitlyn Bristowe’s “Off the Vine” podcast.

“He was, like, calling me and texting me being like, ‘I miss you, let’s get back together,’” Madi claimed during the interview. She alleged that Peter and Kelley’s situation came as a surprise to her because the leading man seemed interested in working things out. “You were telling me how much you loved me and wanted to get back together and now you’re with the one person that was my best friend,” Madi added. “It just feels a little hurtful.”

Courtesy of Instagram

Of course, there are two sides to all Bachelor Nation drama. Peter responded to Madi’s bombshell interview on Bachelor Nation Scoop. “You’d think you’d have a little more respect for this situation given we both know there’s more to the story,” he wrote while tagging his ex.

We have a feeling this is just getting started.

Reporting by Diana Cooper