He said vs. she said. The Bachelor’s Peter Weber is putting his ex Madison Prewitt on blast after her tell-all interview, claiming “there’s more to the story” than meets the eye. The heartthrob was eager to clear the air after Madison appeared on Kaitlyn Bristowe’s “Off the Vine” podcast on Tuesday, April 21, sharing an update with fans following the emotional finale.

During the tell-all, she claimed the ABC alum texted her two days before he was spotted with his other former flame Kelley Flanagan, who was sent home during week 7.

“He was, like, calling me and texting me being like, ‘I miss you, let’s get back together,'” Madi, 24, alleged during the bombshell interview, claiming it came as a surprise to her because he seemed to be interested in working things out.

“You were telling me how much you loved me and wanted to get back together and now you’re with the one person that was my best friend,” Madi added. “It just feels a little hurtful.”

The interview was posted on a Bachelor fan page and it highlighted the texting drama, which inspired Peter, 28, to share his thoughts on the ordeal. “You’d think you’d have a little more respect for this situation,” he wrote while tagging Madi, explaining that people don’t know the full truth about what’s happened behind closed doors.

Peter and Kelley, 27, have been isolating together at her Chicago apartment amid the coronavirus pandemic, fueling speculation they are back on. However, on April 7, the pilot slammed dating rumors and claimed he just loves spending time with Kelley. As far as if a romance could blossom again, he didn’t seem opposed to the possibility.

“Could I see that in the future? Yeah, of course,” he told Nick Viall. “I’d be extremely lucky and very happy if that happened. Of anyone, I’m the last person that needs to rush into any kind of relationship. I just had an engagement that didn’t work out. I just was trying to pursue things with another woman that didn’t work out. That’s why right now, I’m just taking it really, really slow.”

We’ll have to see how this all plays out!