Barb was … right? Bachelor contestant Madison Prewett reflected on her explosive encounter with Peter Weber’s mom, Barbara, during After the Final Rose, and admitted that she wishes she would’ve made amends at the time.

“I wish that I would have just apologized and been apologetic in that moment,” the Alabama native, 23, divulged during Kaitlyn Bristowe’s “Off the Vine” podcast on April 21. “I think I was so taken back and I was so hurt by the things that were being said to me in this time that was so beautiful for me and Peter.”

ABC/John Fleenor

While the reality pair was on stage during ATFR, Barb voiced her concerns about the two having nothing in common and said they would not work out. At the time, Madi simply told the audience she chose not to live in the past, but confessed during her interview with Kaitlyn that being put on the spot made it tough to have a thoughtful response.

“We had overcome so much to be there. We’re trying to fight so hard — we don’t know if it was going to work — but we’re trying so hard to figure out if it can,” Madi explained. “For that opportunity to kind of be taken from the both of us … for that to be the ending of the season, I mean I walked off that stage and I had never cried harder in my life.”

ABC Press

Although the pilot got engaged to Hannah Ann Sluss during the season 24 finale, he broke things off because he still had feelings for the runner-up. They rekindled their romance after filming and acknowledged they were taking things “one day at a time” when they reunited on ATFR.

In hindsight, Madison confessed that she “didn’t disagree with Barb.” The starlet explained, “I didn’t disagree with some of the things she was saying. I saw all of the differences she was pointing out, as well, and honestly agreed with them.” She noted that she and Peter never thought they were 100 percent compatible but wanted to fight for their love. The couple announced that they “mutually” went their separate ways for good on March 13.

Barb exclusively told Life & Style at the time that she would “absolutely not” apologize to Madison but also noted that she doesn’t “hate” the former college athlete. “We just simply say that Madison’s values and Peter’s don’t align. Her values don’t align with Peter’s, but no, we don’t hate her,” Barb explained. “They just don’t align and … you want to protect your kids no matter how old they are.”

