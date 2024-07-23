Aaron Erb quickly earned the attention of fans when he made his reality TV debut during season 21 of The Bachelorette in July 2024. However, his time on the show didn’t last long and he self eliminated during the July 22, 2024, episode. Why did he leave the show amid his budding romance with Jenn Tran?

Why Did Aaron Erb Leave ‘The Bachelorette’?

The TV personality explained that he was leaving the show in order to attend flight school during the July 22, 2024, episode.

“I had a dream of being a fighter pilot my entire life and I got a call,” Aaron said about his decision during the episode. “Pilot training dates are happening, and they pretty much said, ‘We’re not holding these. Either you come back right away or the dream is over.’”

He then explained that his feelings for Jenn weren’t strong enough to give up the opportunity. “I wish I was further along where I felt like, ‘As long as I have Jenn in my life, I’m happy.’ I’m just not there yet,” Aaron said.

How Did Aaron Erb Explain His Exit on ‘The Bachelorette’?

Before leaving the show, Aaron spoke with Jenn and the other suitors about his decision to leave. While Jenn said she understood his decision, Aaron took the opportunity to stir drama with the other men before he officially left the show.

“I’m not gonna name names, but there are people that aren’t ready,” he told Jenn. After Jenn asked him to clarify if the guys in question were not ready or not there for the right reasons, he said that “both” issues were relevant.

“I think it’s on you to figure out,” Aaron continued as he refused to identify the men he was speaking about.

How Did Jenn Tran React to Aaron Erb Quitting ‘The Bachelorette’?

While she was initially understanding of Aaron’s decision to quit the show, she deemed him as “cruel” for the way he handled his exit.

“I feel like it was a disingenuous conversation,” the leading lady said in a confessional. “I feel like he knew he wanted to leave, which is fine, but to not tell me who these people are … that’s cruel.”

Not only was Jenn upset with Aaron, but several of the contestants were also mad at his implications. While Sam McKinney promised to support Jenn following Aaron’s exit, Devin Strader assured her that he will always defend her when she’s faced with drama. “Just get behind me, I’ll take those punches to the chin and we’ll keep walking,” he said.

Disney/John Fleenor

What Has Aaron Erb Said About His Exit From ‘The Bachelorette’?

Aaron took to Instagram to share a life update after the July 22, 2024, episode aired. “For the ‘wow the show is so scripted’ crowd … Phase 1 of the plan is in motion. Introducing for the first time 2nd Lt Erb,” he wrote alongside photos of himself in his Air Force uniforms. “Next stop Air Force pilot training.”