Corinne Olympios might be searching for love on the upcoming reality series Second Chances, though she hasn’t totally forgotten about her days on The Bachelor. The longtime reality star shares advice for the contestants on Jenn Tran’s season of The Bachelorette during an exclusive video interview with Life & Style.

“Just be yourself from the beginning. Don’t have someone at home waiting for you. Don’t be talking to other people if you’re gonna wind up with this person. Don’t put on a front,” Corinne, 32, tells Life & Style when asked what advice she would give to the men vying for Jenn’s heart. “Just be yourself. Is that so hard?”

Corinne emphasizes that being true to yourself is important, because it’s “going to end up bad” if the winner is not sincere. “You guys are going to break up just like everybody else in the franchise,” she continues. “So just be yourself.”

“Be kind, be nice. If you’re not a kind person and you’re not a nice person, do that and you’ll go home anyway,” Corinne concludes. “It’s all gonna be fine. Just be yourself.”

Fans first got to know Corinne when she competed on Nick Viall’s season of The Bachelor in 2017. She made it all the way to hometown dates, though was ultimately sent home. Despite not winning over Nick, 43, Corinne became one of the most infamous villains in the franchise’s history.

Five years after her reality TV debut, Corinne is ready to find love again on bspoketv’s Second Chances. The new show offers reality stars a fresh opportunity to find a lasting connection through a series of blind dates, which were strategically arranged by the dating app First Round’s On Me.

“Second Chances is just a little fun dating show that is kind of trying to break traditional meet cutes,” she explains to Life & Style about her latest reality TV stint. “It was relaxed and fun. We played a couple games and I was hoping to maybe find a guy that … really wants to meet someone and settle down.”

Corinne adds that Second Chances is different than other dating reality shows “because you’re meeting someone who also really wants to meet someone” and the contestants aren’t trying to get “clout.”

Getty Images (1); Courtesy of Jenn Tran/Instagram (2)

“Also you’re kind of playing a game where you can get to know someone super well,” she continues.

In addition to going on dates, Corinne will also provide commentary alongside Chelsea Briggs, Courtney Dober, Kristen Doute and Garin Flowers.

Second Chances premieres on bspoketv on Thursday, July 25.