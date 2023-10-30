Did Corinne Olympios Get Plastic Surgery? Transformation Photos

Corinne Olympios has changed quite a bit since she became a beloved villain on The Bachelor during Nick Viall’s season in 2016. Fans noticed a change in her appearance over the years, but the reality star has denied getting any plastic surgery or cosmetic enhancements.

“Not injections. Ppl, get over it,” she tweeted alongside a pouty selfie in 2016 as season 21 of The Bachelor was airing.

Corinne denied rumors once again in 2018 after the comments section of one of her Instagram photos was flooded with plastic surgery accusations.

“It is so sad that I felt the need that I had to come on here just after a shower … because a lot of you seem to think I do plastic surgery on my face and you’re all shi–ing on me,” she wrote via Instagram Stories at the time.

