The Bachelor season 21 contestant Corinne Olympios didn’t receive the final rose from Nick Viall, but the ABC alum has proven she doesn’t need a man in her life to feel fulfilled! While the Miami native is a busy bee as the CEO and founder of the retail platform Aurora Sugar Co, according to her Instagram profile, Corinne doesn’t hesitate to spend time soaking up the sun in a stunning bikini or swimsuit.

“No boys allowed,” she cheekily captioned a March 2022 Instagram post, featuring a photo of her sitting on the edge of a pool with her back turned toward the camera. While Corinne donned a pair of floral-print bottoms, it appears she snapped the photo topless.

The Bachelor in Paradise alum exclusively opened up to Life & Style in August 2020 about her time on The Bachelor.

“I’m just super excited,” the blonde beauty said at the time, before referring to then-boyfriend Vincent Fratantoni, who was already aware of her time on the hit reality series. “I think it’s going to be really great and I’m going to watch it with my boyfriend and his family … So, [it] should be interesting!”

The couple started dating in late 2019 and split nearly two years later in September 2021.

“[Vincent] actually watched the show, and I didn’t even know that but he had seen the show before and did know who I was,” Corinne added. “It’s a good thing — and so did his parents. But we’re having a watch party, so I can only just hope it goes well!”

The ABC personality also explained that there was no bad blood between her and Nick even though he eliminated her in episode 9.

“I did Nick’s podcast, so I’ve spoken to him recently,” Corinne said. “It’s just nice that there’s no drama there … Him and I are on good terms, and I wish him the best and he wishes me the best, and it’s just really nice that we can just turn that page.”

Despite the drama that occurred in the 2017 season, Corinne assured that she had “no regrets” from her time on the show.

“It is what it is and everything happened the way it was supposed to happen,” Corinne said at the time, adding, “It was a really fun time in my life.”

Now that she’s moved on from the Bachelor lifestyle, Corinne is seemingly enjoying her time as a successful businesswoman.

