Picture perfect! Both behind and in front of the camera, The Bachelor star Susie Evans knows how to take a photo. The wedding videographer from Virginia made quite an impression on Clayton Echard, ultimately winning his final rose, but her best bikini and swimsuit photos will have you drooling.

Prior to her Bachelor debut, the Virginia Beach native competed for the Miss USA title and was already close friends with fellow Bachelor Nation pageant queen, Caelynn Miller-Keyes from Colton Underwood’s season.

The Bachelor finalist proved her fierce determination early on, winning the title of Miss Virginia as a teenager and going on to compete in the Miss USA pageant. “I’m so confident in who I am and how I’ve presented myself as an individual in the competition — nothing that happens tonight will change how I feel about myself, good or bad,” Susie shared via Instagram alongside a photo in a sequined red gown at the pageant in November 2020. “I believe in myself and my mission to impact the world through film. I’m excited for whatever is meant for me.”

Following her romance with the season 26 lead that led to her suddenly leaving the competition, the former pageant queen says her relationship has gotten easier since the cameras left.

“I never got used to the cameras being in the room. I never got used to people being in the room while having a conversation, and to be quite frank, I didn’t like it,” Susie told The Hollywood Reporter in March 2022. “I just couldn’t get out of my head when I was in that situation. So coming off the show, it’s been a lot easier for me to have a relationship with Clayton that’s just super healthy and super transparent.”

According to her Bachelor bio, she also previously referred to herself as a fitness coach and is a jiu-jitsu champion. The former Miss Virginia USA will often share wellness tips with her social media followers.

“Started the morning with a super long walk by the beach listening to one of my favorite podcasts ‘The Goal Digger’ and setting intentions for my video business,” she captioned a June 2022 beach pic. “It was such a positive way to start off my day, I’m going to make an effort to start my mornings like this more often.”

