Warning: Spoilers ahead. Everybody loves Susie Evans! The Bachelor season 26 contestant stole Clayton Echard‘s heart — and subsequently broke it amid what would have been their fantasy suites date in Iceland. After the lead told Susie that he was “in love” with her, the two had a heated discussion. Susie brought up her concerns about Clayton possibly being in love and sleeping with the other women.

“For me, sex is connective with somebody. I just hope Clayton’s on the same page and sees it from my perspective,” Susie said during her confessional during the March 8 episode. “I don’t really know what’s happening. It would suck not to end up with Clayton.”

Susie seemingly went home following their blowout fight. Keep scrolling for everything you need to know about The Bachelor contestant.

Life Before The Bachelor

According to her official bio, the Virginia Beach native was a beauty queen before stepping foot on the reality show’s set. Susie also has dreams of becoming a documentary filmmaker and is already a Jiu-Jitsu champion.

“With Susie, loyalty is the bottom line and she needs someone she can trust to her core,” her bio read. “Above all, she wants someone who will always be there to support and encourage her dreams no matter where those dreams take her.”

Her Job

Aside from being a beauty pageant alum, Susie’s career was listed as a wedding videographer and she referred to herself as a fitness coach in her Instagram bio.

ABC/John Fleenor

A Connection to Bachelor Nation

Before making her Bachelor debut, Susie was already close with Caelynn Miller-Keyes from Colton Underwood‘s season. Both women were Miss Virginia USA in the past. Susie even posted an Instagram alongside Caelynn in October 2019. “Years of sisterhood!” she captioned the post. “Teen and Miss Virginia USA winners. I feel so lucky to have met so many amazing women in this organization.”

What Clayton Said

“Susie was very fun coming out of the limo,” Clayton told Us Weekly during a January episode of their “Here for the Right Reasons” podcast. “I like somebody that has a sense of humor. She comes out, you know, a little corny with the buzzer on her hand. But I like when I see someone that’s able to do that and then be confident about it. ‘Cause you kinda think, like, coming out that limo, cameras are all around you and you can still maintain that poise, that confidence — that says a lot about somebody. I was very impressed by her.”

Finding Love on the Show

After Susie and Clayton’s argument, in which they were both visibly upset, he appeared to send her home. According to Reality Steve — who fans also know as Stephen Carbone — Susie will return for the finale. “Susie is convinced to stay, and at the final rose ceremony, she rejects Clayton’s proposal, and Clayton left Iceland single,” he reported in a post shared via Instagram.

The Bachelor season 26 finale airs via ABC on Monday, March 14, at 8 p.m. ET.