Through the years, Bachelor and Bachelorette alums have gotten very candid about what happens behind the closed doors of the fantasy suite.

While it’s assumed couples get sexual during the short amount of alone time with no cameras, fans love when leads and contestants dish the dirty details.

Season 6 Bachelorette Ali Fedotowsky revealed she actually didn’t spend the *whole* night with runner-up Chris Lambton during their fantasy suite date, despite what it may have looked like on TV, because she knew she did not want to go further with him physically or emotionally. She later got engaged to Roberto Martinez, but they split 18 months later.

“I had the producer call the room to say that they needed me so I could leave,” Ali admitted to Life & Style about her overnight date with Chris. “So, I didn’t spend the night. But that wasn’t played on the show. Nobody knew that.”

Ali noted the coveted alone time isn’t just for hooking up. “Really, you just get so excited to talk … Imagine when you’re in front of the cameras, you’re in front of your parents the whole time. That’s kind of how, at least, I looked at it,” she explained. “And then, when the cameras were away, you could talk about all the things that you couldn’t talk about in front of your parents.”

However, sex definitely happens, too. “For me, you know, I only had one real overnight date … You sleep with the person. You do. I know a lot of past Bachelors and Bachelorettes sleep with every single person. All three. I did not. I only did with one, but I know that there are people who do,” Ali dished.

That being said, there is an expectation before accepting to forgo your individual rooms. Contestant Madison Prewett addressed her concerns with Bachelor Peter Weber the week before fantasy suite dates during season 24.

“If next week you were to sleep with anybody else, it would be really hard for me to really move forward in this,” Madi, who is waiting until marriage before having sex, told the pilot at the time. “I just feel like I owe it to you to be upfront and honest with you about that. That is really important to me … I just can’t wrap my mind around in a week from now, if you’re down on one knee, and six days before that you slept with somebody else.”

Peter said he felt like the ultimatum wasn’t “necessarily fair.” He ended up getting intimate with one (or both) of his other finalists, Hannah Ann Sluss and Victoria Fuller, and came clean to Madi. In the end, the leading man got engaged to Hannah Ann, but they broke up one month later.

