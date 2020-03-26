LOL! Hannah Brown hilariously revealed on March 25 that she definitely does *not* think about her Bachelorette finale during sex. The leading lady got engaged to Jed Wyatt at the end of season 15, but they split a month later after the aspiring musician seemingly lied about the extent of his relationship with ex Haley Stevens.

The 25-year-old made it clear that there are no ~sexy~ memories from her not-so-happy ending with Jed, 26, while playing Cards Against Humanity. The first card read: “During sex, I like to think about …” while the second card completed the sentence with “The Bachelorette finale.” “Yeah, nope,” the Alabama native reacted to the combination.

Courtesy of Hannah Brown Instagram

Hannah has been quarantining down in Florida with ex Tyler Cameron, his BFF Matt James and a slew of the former contestant’s hometown pals for the past couple of weeks. The exes have definitely been raising some eyebrows about the status of their relationship. They were seen on camera getting very cozy while cooking breakfast, have been playfully teasing each other about their time on the show and overall, seem to be in a great place. The former beauty queen’s dad, Robert Brown, exclusively told Life & Style that Hannah and Tyler are “just friends,” despite what it may seem.

“I don’t know if I’d officially say they were back together … They’re just like two kids,” the reality dad explained, while adding that the Bachelor Nation pair are “just hanging” out in the sunshine state. “That’s all it is to it. Nothing more, nothing less. People want to read into whatever they want to read into, and we can’t stop that. But the reality is they’re friends.”

Hannah has made two trips down to Florida since the tragic death of Tyler’s mom, Andrea, from a brain aneurysm. Robert noted that he and his wife, Susanne, became friends with the Cameron family through the reality dating show, and his daughter has been “supporting” Tyler during this difficult time. “Hannah’s been down there just helping … It’s out of respect for them,” he said.

One thing is for sure, we can’t get enough of the extra ~friendly~ vibes between Tyler and Hannah. Time will tell!