A perfect match! Victoria Fuller gushed over her “special” relationship with boyfriend Chris Soules. “He’s a good one … he’s the best,” Peter Weber’s ex said about the former Bachelor, whom she started dating in March 2020.

“We’re really happy,” the Virginia Beach native, 26, told People about the season 19 star, 38. “The last few months have been really special for us. We’re enjoying each other!”

It was previously thought that the farmer slid into the former contestant’s DMs, but they were actually introduced by Kelsey Weier, who appeared on season 24 with Victoria. The former Miss Iowa, 29, told her pal that Chris was “single” and “very attractive” and encouraged the pair to connect.

“He ended up texting me [in March], and we connected. Some people said he slid into my DMs, but he literally owns an iPhone 2 and can barely send out a text! But if he had, I would have responded,” noted Victoria.

They finally met in person when the medical sales rep flew out to Chris’ hometown of Arlington. Although they were “both really nervous,” Victoria said they had a “genuine connection” right off the bat.

“It wasn’t awkward. It felt really natural. And immediately, I was like, ‘I really like him!’” the influencer sweetly said. “Iowa is so quiet — we were able to just focus on each other and enjoy each other’s company.”

Although a long-distance relationship can be tough, Victoria, who is planning a move to either Nashville or Los Angeles, explained that the duo are taking their time “figuring each other out.”

She divulged, “We don’t really have a system, but the amazing thing about him is that he never puts pressure on our relationship or wants to put a timeline on it … We are learning and we’re growing.”

ABC host Chris Harrison previously said the new couple can “relate” to each other from the drama they’ve experienced through the reality dating show and Victoria agrees.

“It’s nice to be able to share that commonality,” she added. “But Chris got to know me for me, not for what he saw on the show. And I’m grateful the way things ended on the show — it worked out!”

The former leading man’s pals from the franchise are on board with his new romance, too. Bachelor in Paradise bartender Wells Adams “really wants” Chris to be “happy,” he exclusively told Life & Style in May 2020. “He’s a really, really sweet guy who deserves to find happiness, so wherever that lies.”

Time will tell what unfolds between the Bachelor Nation pair!