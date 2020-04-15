Um, what?! Former Bachelor Chris Soules is reportedly spending time at his home in Iowa with Peter Weber’s ex Victoria Fuller amid the coronavirus pandemic, according to Reality Steve. The farmer was the leading man during season 19 while the Virginia Beach native is extremely new to the franchise. However, they both have experienced a bit of drama during their time in the spotlight.

Victoria, 26, and Chris, 38, may seem like a random pair, but they have some things in common. It’s possible that they connected over their love of dogs or the outdoors. The medical sales rep previously dated country singer Chase Rice, 34, so it’s possible that she likes guys with country flair.

The reality stars have both been quiet on social media for the past couple of weeks. Chris last shared a photo of himself squatting in his cornfield on March 12. As for Victoria she shared a sultry mirror selfie of herself in a white bra and sweatpants on April 3 and gave an update on what she’s been up to.

Courtesy of Victoria Fuller Instagram

“Day 87 of quarantine. I now live in these sweat pants. Tried to organize my closet. Failed. Thought with all this extra time I would finish my book or take up dusting. I have not,” she hilariously captioned the snapshot with her dog lounging in the background. “Turns out I am just lazy. What is makeup? Buxton is over me. I am over me. Help.”

Victoria finished in the top three during season 24 after a tumultuous relationship with Peter, 28. A lot of drama also surrounded her off-screen. Accusations surfaced that claimed the brunette beauty was responsible for breaking up a few marriages. “The RUMORS you are hearing are FALSE. There will be a time [and] place where I can defend myself, but for now I choose to wait,” the starlet wrote on Instagram in response to the rumblings.

She was then pulled from the cover of Cosmopolitan after winning week 4’s group date because photos of her appearing “in an ad campaign wearing White Lives Matter attire” started circulating online.

Rodney White/Shutterstock

Chris is no stranger to scandal, either. He was involved in a fatal car crash in 2017. The Bachelor star was driving his Chevy pickup in his hometown when he rear-ended a tractor-trailer, sending the vehicle into a ditch. The driver Kenny Mosher, 66, was taken by ambulance to the hospital, where he later died of his injuries. Although he called 911, administered CPR and remained on scene until paramedics arrived, he reportedly left several minutes later. In August 2019, a judge “approved a plea deal that imposes two years’ probation and a suspended prison term,” according to a local Des Moines news outlet.

Time will tell what unfolds between this unexpected Bachelor Nation pair!