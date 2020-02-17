Drama, drama, drama! Bachelor contestant Victoria Fuller has the most dramatic hometown date with Peter Weber … maybe ever. From exes to tears, the reality pair got a lot more than they bargained for during their visit to Virginia Beach. Caution: Spoilers for the February 17 episode are below. Do not keep reading if you don’t want to know what happens!

The craziness went down after Peter, 28, and Victoria, 26, were treated to a Hunter Hayes concert at local hotspot The Shack. The pair “seemed to be really into each other,” an eyewitness exclusively tells Life & Style, and they laughed and kissed while dancing to “I Want Crazy.” However, things took a turn when the pilot was confronted by his ex Merissa Pence.

ABC/Francisco Roman

“The mood quickly changed though when production started to rush everyone out,” continues the insider. Merissa and Peter dated for five months in 2012, but she told Us Weekly in February that they “were friends for quite a while” after their split. Years after her relationship with Peter, his former flame moved back to her hometown of Virginia Beach and began to socialize in the same circles as Victoria.

During her reunion with Peter, his ex dishes about the contestant’s reputation of “ruining marriages” and being a “liar” and “cheater.” Merissa appears to be someone the California native trusts because the eyewitness says he was “uncomfortable and caught off guard” before leaving with “tears in his eyes.”

It wasn’t just Merissa who had beef with Victoria, says the insider. “I heard someone in the crowd yell ‘homewrecker’ at Victoria,” adds the eyewitness about the dramatic hometown date. “That’s all everyone was talking about. No one in the crowd seemed to be a fan of hers. I don’t think she was aware that this news broke.”

Hearing about Victoria’s shady past shook Peter enough that he breaks things off with her before meeting her family, Reality Steve reports. The emotional rollercoaster doesn’t end there. The Bachelor Nation babe later visits the leading man to explain her side of the story. He invites her back on the show, and she receives a rose the following elimination ceremony. This leaves the final three as Victoria, Hannah Ann Sluss and Madison Prewett as the ladies headed to fantasy suites.

Victoria released a statement via Instagram in November 2019 where she said the “rumors” about her were all “false,” and she was waiting to “defend” herself when the time was right.

How far will Victoria and Peter’s drama go? Time will tell!