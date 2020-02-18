Caution: Spoilers for the February 17 episode are ahead! Peter Weber is visited by ex Merissa Pence during Victoria Fuller‘s hometown date in Virginia Beach, and things get messy. The blast from the pilot’s past happens to be mutual friends with the contestant and comes to warn her former flame about the 26-year-old’s reputation. Small world, right?

While the leading man and Bachelor Nation babe were enjoying a Hunter Hayes concert at local hotspot The Shack, Merissa “pulled Peter aside,” an eyewitness tells Life & Style about the situation. Merissa reportedly told the 28-year-old about Victoria’s shady past of “ruining marriages” and being a “liar” and “cheater.” Peter was “uncomfortable and caught off guard” before leaving with “tears in his eyes,” says the eyewitness.

Merissa doesn’t appear to be scorned ex. She explained that her and Peter dated for five months back in 2012. “We had a great relationship … We were friends for quite a while after [our breakup],” she told Us Weekly in February. Years after her fling with the California native, she moved back to her hometown of Virginia Beach and began to run in the same social circles as Victoria. “It just became more of like a forced friendship versus like … I wouldn’t, like, voluntarily go hang out with her,” she noted.

The brunette beauty and Peter have had a lot of ups and downs during the season, with Victoria claiming that her “shy” personality made the process especially difficult for her. “If there is a guy she wants, she’s like, ‘He’s mine.’ There is a one-way street there and nobody else is getting involved,” Merissa countered about the contestant’s on-screen personality. “She just thinks that the world revolves around her and she’s the hottest thing that’s ever hit this planet. And, actually, the most disturbing thing so far of all of this was the lingerie episode that she just acted like she was this coy person.”

ABC

It reportedly wasn’t just Merissa who had negative feelings toward Victoria. “I heard someone in the crowd yell ‘homewrecker’ at Victoria,” the insider adds about her hometown date. “That’s all everyone was talking about. No one in the crowd seemed to be a fan of hers. I don’t think she was aware that this news broke.”

Time will tell what unfolds between Victoria and Peter.